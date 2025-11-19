Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Move Court To Block Asset Transfers In Sanjay Kapur Estate Dispute

The inheritance dispute surrounding late industrialist Sanjay Kapur’s vast estate has intensified yet again, with Karisma Kapoor’s children Samaira and Kiaan moving the court to prevent Priya Sachdev from transferring or modifying any of Kapur’s assets during the ongoing legal battle.

The petition, filed this week, will be heard on November 20, marking a crucial moment in the already high-profile property case.

Delhi HC Flags Objections Over Forensic Review of Will

The new plea comes at a time when the Delhi High Court has questioned both Priya Sachdev and the Will’s executor Shraddha Suri Marwah on their resistance to the children’s request for a forensic analysis of Sanjay Kapur’s alleged final Will.

The original Will and the application seeking its inspection are now with Joint Registrar Gagandeep Jindal, who is overseeing the procedural steps.

On November 11, Samaira and Kiaan sought permission to examine the original document submitted by Priya in October, claiming the Will contained multiple irregularities. Priya objected, prompting a second round of hearings before the Joint Registrar on November 17.

Registrar Asks Priya & Executor For Detailed Response

In the latest order, the Joint Registrar directed Priya Sachdev and Shraddha Suri Marwah to submit a written reply within three weeks, explaining the grounds of their objection. The children’s legal team has also been allowed to file further submissions during this period.

The matter is now slated for its next hearing on December 16, with the court expected to decide on whether forensic examination of the Will will proceed—an outcome that may significantly shape the future of the inheritance battle.

Background: A Family Legacy Under Scrutiny

Karisma Kapoor married Sanjay Kapur in 2003, and the couple welcomed Samaira in 2005 and Kiaan in 2011 before parting ways in 2016. Kapur passed away in June 2025, leaving behind an expansive fortune reportedly worth thousands of crores.

While Karisma herself is not a litigant, she is representing her children’s interests as they contest the authenticity of the Will presented by Priya Sachdev, Kapur’s third wife. With multiple parties involved and stakes unusually high, the case is emerging as one of the most closely watched inheritance disputes in recent years.