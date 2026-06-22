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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKarisma Kapoor Missed Her Debut Opposite Bobby Deol, But It Led To A Blockbuster Career

Karisma Kapoor Missed Her Debut Opposite Bobby Deol, But It Led To A Blockbuster Career

As Karisma Kapoor marked 35 years in Bollywood, she reflected on her debut, early struggles and films that shaped her career.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karisma Kapoor celebrates 35 years, debuting at sixteen.
  • Early career demanding; Zubeidaa remains her most meaningful film.
  • Became a 90s star; now embraces diverse digital projects.

Bollywood star Karisma Kapoor has completed 35 years in the film industry, a milestone that has prompted her to look back on her remarkable journey. In a recent conversation, the actress opened up about her early days in cinema, the challenges she faced and the films that shaped her career.

‘I Was Just 16 When My Journey Began’

Reflecting on her debut, Karisma revealed that she was only 16 years old when her first release, Prem Qaidi, hit theatres. Having just moved from school to college, she found herself stepping straight into the demanding world of filmmaking.

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Looking back, the actress admitted that it is hard to believe how quickly three and a half decades have passed. She also recalled the challenges actors faced in an era before advanced technology transformed filmmaking.

“Things are much easier today,” she explained. “Back then, the lights on set were incredibly bright and it was often difficult to even keep your eyes open. After long shooting schedules, we also had to spend hours dubbing our scenes. The process was far more demanding than it is now.”

Why Zubeidaa Remains Close to Her Heart

Among the many films in her career, Karisma described Zubeidaa as one of her most meaningful projects. She credited the late filmmaker Shyam Benegal for helping her grow as an actor and recalled fond memories of their time together on set.

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According to Karisma, Benegal initially believed she might not be interested in working on the film because she was already one of Bollywood’s biggest commercial stars. However, she immediately agreed to the project, eager to explore a different kind of cinema and learn from the acclaimed director.

Interestingly, Karisma revealed that Prem Qaidi was not originally meant to be her debut film. She was first set to make her screen debut with Barsaat opposite Bobby Deol, but delays in the project led her to begin her career with Prem Qaidi instead.

Over the years, Karisma went on to become one of the most successful actresses of the 1990s, delivering memorable performances in films such as Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, Judwaa, Hero No. 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi and Andaz Apna Apna.

After marrying businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2002, she stepped away from films for a period before making her comeback with Dangerous Ishhq in 2012. In recent years, she has embraced digital platforms, appearing in projects such as Mentalhood, Murder Mubarak and the recently released Brown, proving that her passion for storytelling remains as strong as ever.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How old was Karisma Kapoor when she started her film career?

Karisma Kapoor was only 16 years old when her debut film, Prem Qaidi, was released. She transitioned directly from school to the demanding world of filmmaking.

What challenges did actors face in the early days of Karisma Kapoor's career?

Actors faced extremely bright lights on set, making it difficult to keep their eyes open. Long shooting schedules were also followed by hours of dubbing, making the process very demanding.

Which film holds a special place in Karisma Kapoor's heart?

Karisma Kapoor described Zubeidaa as one of her most meaningful projects. She credits late filmmaker Shyam Benegal for helping her grow as an actor during its making.

Was 'Prem Qaidi' Karisma Kapoor's initially planned debut film?

No, 'Prem Qaidi' was not originally intended to be her debut. She was first set to appear in 'Barsaat' opposite Bobby Deol, but project delays led to 'Prem Qaidi' becoming her first release.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karisma Kapoor Bobby Deol Cinema Bollywood
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