Karisma Kapoor Has No Claim In Sunjay Kapur’s Massive Fortune, Children Are Legal Heirs

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKarisma Kapoor Has No Claim In Sunjay Kapur’s Massive Fortune, Children Are Legal Heirs

Karisma Kapoor has no involvement in late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore estate, say sources. Her children, Samaira and Kiaan, are the rightful heirs, and her focus remains on them.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Jul 2025 05:50 PM (IST)

Mumbai: Ever since the sudden demise of businessman and actress Karisma Kapoor's former husband, Sunjay Kapur, a lot of discussion has been going around Karisma and her children- Kiaan and Samaira's share in his massive estate.

Setting the record straight once and for all, the sources close to the family have stated that Karisma has no involvement or stake in the property matters of her former husband.

Recently, speculations were doing rounds that Karisma might be claiming her share in Sunjay’s estate, however, now the source close to the family have rubbished any such rumours.

The sources further claimed that Karisma is in no way connected to any property.

“She is not involved in any inheritance or property-related matters in anyway," the sources added.

They asserted that Karisma's children are the rightful heirs of the late businessman's property and will receive what is due to them.

It is further said that Karisma's focus at the moment is only the well-being of her children.

For those who do not know, Karisma and Sunjay tied the knot in a grand ceremony back in 2003. However, things did not work out, and the couple filed for divorce through mutual consent in 2014. Their divorce was finalised in 2016.

In 2016 itself, Karisma filed a domestic violence case against Sunjay and his mother, Rani Kapur.

The couple has two children - daughter Samaira and son Kiaan.

Sunjay left for heavenly abode after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing Polo on June 12 this year.

Being the Chairman of the $3.6 billion Sona Comstar Group, he has left behind assets estimated to be worth more than ₹30,000 crore.

Meanwhile, ahead of Sona Comstar’s annual general meeting, Sunjay’s mother issued a public statement claiming that she holds the majority stake in the group and is hence the legal heir to the estate.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Jul 2025 05:50 PM (IST)
Karisma Kapoor Sunjay Kapur
