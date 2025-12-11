Kareena Kapoor’s Throwback Fangirl Moment Resurfaces As Akshaye Khanna Takes Over Internet

As Akshaye Khanna enjoys a massive career resurgence following the viral Dhurandhar entry scene, an old clip of Kareena Kapoor Khan fondly praising the actor has resurfaced and is now winning hearts online. The renewed attention comes after Akshaye’s fiery introduction as Sher-E-Baloch—set to Flipperachi’s Arabic track FA9LA—took over social media, with fans obsessing over his screen presence.

Akshaye’s Dhurandhar Scene Triggers Online Frenzy

In the viral Dhurandhar moment, Akshaye Khanna walks in with an air of controlled swagger, while Ranveer Singh’s character trails behind him. Since the clip exploded across platforms, several users have revisited Akshaye’s earlier roles, including his iconic comic turn in Hungama (2003) and his quirky character in Tees Maar Khan (2010). The actor’s renewed popularity has sparked widespread nostalgia, prompting fans to dig out rare throwback videos—including one featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena’s Throwback Interview: ‘Akshaye Was the Latest Heartthrob’

The resurfaced interview dates back to promotions for Hulchul in 2004. In it, Kareena can be seen excitedly recalling Akshaye’s early years as a national crush. She said, “Himalay Putra maine kum se kum 20 baar dekhi hui hai kyunki tab main school mein thi and uss time Akshaye Khanna was the latest heartthrob. Toh ladkiyan toh uske peeche paagal thi…” She further added that she, too, was part of that fan frenzy.

Kareena went on to shower praise on her co-star, saying, “When I see him, I think he's too cute, he's adorable… Akshaye Khanna is the right person to go to Hollywood, kyunki uski performances jo hoti hain... mind-blowing. Mind-blowing!”

Hulchul Chemistry & Dhurandhar Hype

Priyadarshan’s Hulchul remains a fan favourite, remembered for its hilarious ensemble cast and the charming chemistry between Akshaye and Kareena. While the film earned multiple acting nominations, it is their pair that continues to be cherished nearly two decades later.

With Dhurandhar dominating conversations and Akshaye’s suave screen presence going viral, fans are eagerly waiting to see him again in Dhurandhar 2, slated for release on March 19, 2026.