Kareena Kapoor Stuns In Chic Airport Look With Sons Taimur And Jeh, Fans React

Kareena Kapoor once again grabbed headlines after she was spotted at Mumbai airport with her sons, Taimur and Jehangir. Known for her effortless fashion sense, the actress turned the airport into a runway with her latest stylish appearance.

Her arrival quickly became a talking point on social media, with paparazzi capturing multiple candid moments of the actress as she walked through the airport with confidence and ease. Fans were quick to flood platforms with reactions, praising her for maintaining her signature glamour even during casual public outings.

Fashion-Forward Airport Look Goes Viral

For her travel look, Kareena opted for a bold yet casual combination - a black leather jacket layered over a light blue shirt, paired with loose-fit denim jeans. The outfit struck a balance between edgy and relaxed, reflecting her well-known fashion-forward personality.

She completed the look with dark sunglasses and a sleek, tied-up bun, adding a polished finish to her ensemble. While many admired her chic airport styling, a section of social media users also playfully commented on her choice of a leather jacket in warm weather. Despite the light-hearted trolling, the overall response remained overwhelmingly positive, with fans calling her a “true style icon”.

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Candid Moments With Sons Taimur, Jeh

Kareena was accompanied by her sons, Taimur and Jehangir, during the airport outing. The trio’s presence drew significant attention, with photographers capturing their candid interactions.

Kareena appeared relaxed and composed, smiling and acknowledging the paparazzi while ensuring a comfortable and composed outing for her children. The pictures of the family have since gone viral, further boosting the buzz around her public appearance.

Social Media Buzz, Fan Reactions

Soon after the photos surfaced online, fans began praising Kareena for her timeless beauty and graceful public presence. Many highlighted how she continues to maintain her fitness, fashion sense, and star aura even after years in the industry and motherhood.

One person wrote, "Kareena always looks put together even at the airport. Taimur and Jeh are growing up fast." "She is travelling to London, I guess," added another.

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‘Daayra’ Builds Anticipation

On the professional front, Kareena is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Daayra, which has already generated significant industry buzz.

The investigative crime-thriller is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, known for her intense and socially relevant storytelling. The film also features Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role, marking a powerful on-screen collaboration.

Daayra is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 18, 2026, and is expected to showcase Kareena in a strong, performance-driven role, further expanding her diverse filmography.