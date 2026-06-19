Acclaimed filmmaker Meghna Gulzar is directing 'Daayra'. Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran also features in a key role.
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Kareena Kapoor Stuns In Chic Airport Look With Sons Taimur And Jeh, Fans React
Kareena Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport with her sons Taimur and Jeh, turning heads in a black leather jacket, blue shirt and denim jeans.
- Kareena prepares for 'Daayra', a thriller releasing September 2026.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is directing Kareena Kapoor's new film, 'Daayra'?
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