A viral video showed Kareena Kapoor Khan bypassing a long security queue and going straight to the front. This sparked a debate among fans online.
Kareena Kapoor Skips Mumbai Airport Queue In Viral Video, Internet Asks 'Under Which Law Is She Getting This Privilege?'
Kareena Kapoor Khan sparked outrage after a video showed her skipping Mumbai airport's security queue. Netizens fumed over celebrity perks, questioning, “Under which law?”
- Kareena Kapoor Khan bypassed airport security queue, sparking fan debate.
- Viral video shows star escorted to front, prompting criticism of privilege.
- Defenders cite security needs and potential VIP services for bypassing line.
- The incident occurred recently at Mumbai Airport, generating online discussion.
Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads at Mumbai airport, but not for her style. A viral video shows the Bollywood star breezing past a long security queue, straight to the front. Fans are split, some cry foul over star perks, others say it's safety first. Is it diva behaviour or protocol? The clip has gone viral, with millions watching and debating. Who's right in this queue-jumping drama?
Kareena Kapoor’s Airport Video Sparks Debate
The footage, shared by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani on Instagram, captures the 45-year-old actor in a chic peach outfit, escorted directly to the ticket scanning point while others waited patiently behind. Passengers looked puzzled as Bebo, often called that by fans, skipped the line like a pro. This happened recently at Mumbai's busy airport, stirring a massive online storm.
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Fans reactions
Netizens didn't hold back. One angry user commented, “She’s been doing this for years! I was at the airport many years ago, and she walked right through, past us, to get ahead of everyone waiting in the security line. This is nothing new with her (sic),” as posted on social media and reported by Manav Manglani. Another fumed, “Under which constitutional law is she getting this privilege?(sic)” questioning the fairness. A third accused her of entitlement, saying the government official on duty should have stopped her, adding, “these celebrities have ego, and we, the common people, are the ones who have made them celebrities.”
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But defenders jumped in too. “Celebrities and VIPs should get separate lines due to security reasons!(sic)” one supporter argued on social media. Another practical tip came from a user: “If you wanna break the line legally, you should install the ‘Digi Yatra’ app and should complete online boarding, then you can have a separate line and mostly there will be no queue for those lines (sic).” Some even suggested it might be a paid VIP service for faster clearance, not just fame.
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On the work front, Kareena is busy with Meghna Gulzar’s film Daayra, wrapping shoots for a 2026 release. Whether privilege or protocol, this airport moment has everyone talking. What’s your take, fair play or foul?
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened with Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Mumbai airport?
Why did some fans get angry about Kareena Kapoor Khan's airport behavior?
Some fans accused her of diva behavior and entitlement, feeling it was unfair for celebrities to skip queues while others waited. They questioned the privilege.
What were the arguments from those defending Kareena Kapoor Khan?
Defenders suggested that celebrities and VIPs might receive separate lines for security reasons. Others proposed using the 'Digi Yatra' app for faster, separate clearance.
Is there any official explanation for why celebrities might skip queues?
The article suggests it could be due to security protocols for VIPs or potentially a paid VIP service for faster clearance, though no definitive official statement is provided.