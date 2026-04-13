Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kareena Kapoor Khan bypassed airport security queue, sparking fan debate.

Viral video shows star escorted to front, prompting criticism of privilege.

Defenders cite security needs and potential VIP services for bypassing line.

The incident occurred recently at Mumbai Airport, generating online discussion.

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads at Mumbai airport, but not for her style. A viral video shows the Bollywood star breezing past a long security queue, straight to the front. Fans are split, some cry foul over star perks, others say it's safety first. Is it diva behaviour or protocol? The clip has gone viral, with millions watching and debating. Who's right in this queue-jumping drama?

Kareena Kapoor’s Airport Video Sparks Debate

The footage, shared by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani on Instagram, captures the 45-year-old actor in a chic peach outfit, escorted directly to the ticket scanning point while others waited patiently behind. Passengers looked puzzled as Bebo, often called that by fans, skipped the line like a pro. This happened recently at Mumbai's busy airport, stirring a massive online storm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Fans reactions

Netizens didn't hold back. One angry user commented, “She’s been doing this for years! I was at the airport many years ago, and she walked right through, past us, to get ahead of everyone waiting in the security line. This is nothing new with her (sic),” as posted on social media and reported by Manav Manglani. Another fumed, “Under which constitutional law is she getting this privilege?(sic)” questioning the fairness. A third accused her of entitlement, saying the government official on duty should have stopped her, adding, “these celebrities have ego, and we, the common people, are the ones who have made them celebrities.”

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But defenders jumped in too. “Celebrities and VIPs should get separate lines due to security reasons!(sic)” one supporter argued on social media. Another practical tip came from a user: “If you wanna break the line legally, you should install the ‘Digi Yatra’ app and should complete online boarding, then you can have a separate line and mostly there will be no queue for those lines (sic).” Some even suggested it might be a paid VIP service for faster clearance, not just fame.

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On the work front, Kareena is busy with Meghna Gulzar’s film Daayra, wrapping shoots for a 2026 release. Whether privilege or protocol, this airport moment has everyone talking. What’s your take, fair play or foul?