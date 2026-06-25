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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKareena Kapoor Shares Unseen Pics With 'Sister, Mother, Friend' Karisma Kapoor In Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Kareena Kapoor Shares Unseen Pics With 'Sister, Mother, Friend' Karisma Kapoor In Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Kareena Kapoor celebrated Karisma Kapoor's 51st birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, sharing unseen family photos and calling her sister her guide and friend.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 11:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kareena celebrated Karisma's 51st birthday with a heartfelt social tribute.
  • She shared unseen family photos, calling Karisma her guide and friend.
  • Kareena affectionately once called herself Karisma's

Karisma Kapoor rang in her 51st birthday on 25 June, and sister Kareena Kapoor made sure the occasion was extra special with a heartfelt social media post. The actor shared a touching tribute filled with unseen family photographs and candid moments, celebrating not just Karisma's birthday but also their unbreakable bond.

Kareena Calls Karisma Her 'Guide' And 'Friend'

Taking to Instagram, Kareena posted a carousel of rare pictures and videos featuring Karisma with family members and close friends. The post offered fans an intimate glimpse into the Kapoor family's treasured moments over the years.

Alongside the pictures, Kareena penned an emotional note, describing Karisma as her "sister, mother, friend, philosopher and guide". Expressing her love and admiration, she wrote, "Happy birthday to the sister, mother, friend, philosopher, and guide… To me, our family, and our children… you deserve all the happiness and more @therealkarismakapoor."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The photo collection included nostalgic childhood pictures of the Kapoor sisters, snapshots from Diwali celebrations with the extended Kapoor clan, memorable appearances at award ceremonies, and cosy moments from a simple birthday celebration at home.

ALSO READ | Karisma Kapoor Birthday: Why Her Engagement To Abhishek Bachchan Ended Before Marriage

The carousel also featured special memories with filmmaker Karan Johar, Karisma's children Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Their parents, Babita and Randhir Kapoor, were also part of the family-filled tribute.

'I'm More Like Her First Daughter': Kareena 

Earlier, during Karisma Kapoor's interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Kareena had sent an audio message reflecting on their close relationship.

Speaking fondly about her elder sister, Kareena said that words often fall short when describing Karisma. She praised her for being an exceptional person, a devoted mother and a hardworking actor who continues to inspire generations of performers.

ALSO READ | How To Watch Obsession On OTT? Buy, Rent And Streaming Details

Kareena also recalled Karisma's immense popularity in the 1990s, saying that many actresses still look up to her and admire her style, dancing and screen presence.

Sharing a personal anecdote, Kareena affectionately said that she considers herself Karisma's "first daughter", joking that she held that position even before Samaira.

Karisma Kapoor's Recent Work

Professionally, Karisma was last seen in Abhinay Deo's web series Brown, in which she essayed the role of troubled alcoholic police officer Rita Brown. The series premiered on ZEE5 and received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Karisma Kapoor celebrate her birthday?

Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 51st birthday on June 25. Her sister Kareena Kapoor marked the occasion with a special social media tribute.

What did Kareena Kapoor post for Karisma's birthday?

Kareena shared a carousel of rare family pictures and videos on Instagram. She also penned an emotional note, calling Karisma her

How does Kareena Kapoor describe her relationship with Karisma?

Kareena sees Karisma as her

What was Karisma Kapoor's most recent acting project?

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in Abhinay Deo's web series

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 11:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor Karisma Kapoor
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