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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKareena Kapoor Shares Sweet Holiday Post For 'Hot Husband' Saif Ali Khan, Says ‘Summer’s Going Well’

Kareena Kapoor Shares Sweet Holiday Post For 'Hot Husband' Saif Ali Khan, Says ‘Summer’s Going Well’

Kareena Kapoor shared dreamy holiday photos of Saif Ali Khan from their family getaway, calling him her 'hot husband'. The actor’s beach look and fit physique quickly won over fans online.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 07:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kareena Kapoor shared holiday pictures of husband Saif Ali Khan.
  • Her
  • Fans reacted positively, praising the popular couple's vacation.
  • Their enduring love story began during 2007's Tashan filming.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has delighted fans with a fresh set of holiday pictures featuring husband Saif Ali Khan, giving everyone a glimpse of their family getaway. The couple, who are currently enjoying a vacation with their children, have once again proved why they remain one of Bollywood’s most-loved pairs. Sharing four photographs on Instagram, Kareena captured Saif emerging from the sea in bright orange swim shorts. His effortless beach look and fit physique quickly caught the attention of fans, while Kareena’s playful caption added to the buzz.

Kareena’s Sweet Caption Leaves Fans Smiling

Posting the pictures, Kareena wrote, 'Summers are going well. Hot husband.' The light-hearted caption instantly went viral, with fans showering the actor with compliments.

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View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor also reacted to the post, commenting, 'Missing you guys so much.' Fans flooded the comments section with praise, with one calling Saif and Kareena 'Bollywood’s hottest couple', while another urged Kareena to share some of her own holiday photographs. Many others simply admired the candid beach moments.

A Love Story That Continues To Win Hearts

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor first grew close during the filming of Tashan in 2007–08. Their friendship gradually turned into romance, and after dating for nearly five years, they tied the knot in 2012.

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Today, the couple are proud parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, and continue to be among the industry's most admired celebrity couples. On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Kartavya and will next appear in Hum Hindustani, which is set to premiere on Netflix. He also has Haiwaan in the pipeline. Kareena Kapoor, meanwhile, is currently busy with Daayra, where she will share screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Kareena Kapoor Khan share on social media recently?

Kareena Kapoor Khan delighted fans by sharing a fresh set of holiday pictures featuring her husband Saif Ali Khan. The photos gave a glimpse into their family getaway.

What was Kareena Kapoor Khan's caption for the holiday pictures?

Kareena captioned her post with the playful phrase, 'Summers are going well. Hot husband.' This light-hearted caption quickly went viral among fans.

When did Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor get married?

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor first grew close during the filming of Tashan in 2007–08. After dating for nearly five years, they tied the knot in 2012.

How many children do Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have?

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are proud parents to two sons. Their children are named Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

What are Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming projects?

Saif Ali Khan will next appear in Hum Hindustani, set to premiere on Netflix, and Haiwaan. Kareena Kapoor is currently busy with Daayra, where she will share screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 07:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kareena Kapoor Beach Saif Ali Khan Hot Husband Fit Physique
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