Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kareena Kapoor shared holiday pictures of husband Saif Ali Khan.

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Fans reacted positively, praising the popular couple's vacation.

Their enduring love story began during 2007's Tashan filming.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has delighted fans with a fresh set of holiday pictures featuring husband Saif Ali Khan, giving everyone a glimpse of their family getaway. The couple, who are currently enjoying a vacation with their children, have once again proved why they remain one of Bollywood’s most-loved pairs. Sharing four photographs on Instagram, Kareena captured Saif emerging from the sea in bright orange swim shorts. His effortless beach look and fit physique quickly caught the attention of fans, while Kareena’s playful caption added to the buzz.

Kareena’s Sweet Caption Leaves Fans Smiling

Posting the pictures, Kareena wrote, 'Summers are going well. Hot husband.' The light-hearted caption instantly went viral, with fans showering the actor with compliments.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Filmmaker Rhea Kapoor also reacted to the post, commenting, 'Missing you guys so much.' Fans flooded the comments section with praise, with one calling Saif and Kareena 'Bollywood’s hottest couple', while another urged Kareena to share some of her own holiday photographs. Many others simply admired the candid beach moments.

A Love Story That Continues To Win Hearts

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor first grew close during the filming of Tashan in 2007–08. Their friendship gradually turned into romance, and after dating for nearly five years, they tied the knot in 2012.

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Today, the couple are proud parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, and continue to be among the industry's most admired celebrity couples. On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Kartavya and will next appear in Hum Hindustani, which is set to premiere on Netflix. He also has Haiwaan in the pipeline. Kareena Kapoor, meanwhile, is currently busy with Daayra, where she will share screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.