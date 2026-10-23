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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor Reunite At IIFA 2027 Event; Share A Warm Hug: WATCH

Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor Reunite At IIFA 2027 Event; Share A Warm Hug: WATCH

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor share a warm hug at the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai as Bollywood stars gather ahead of the awards.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Oct 2026 07:01 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor reunited warmly at IIFA conference.
  • Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday host upcoming IIFA ceremony.
  • Abu Dhabi hosts IIFA Awards for the fourth time.
  • Rashmika Mandanna will perform making her IIFA debut.

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor caught everyone's attention when they met at the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, October 22. The former co-stars and ex-partners greeted each other with a warm hug on the red carpet, creating one of the event's most memorable moments.

ALSO READ: Tamil Singer Krishnaraj Passes Away At 75; CM Vijay Pays Tribute

Kareena Kapoor And Shahid Kapoor Share A Warm Reunion

The actors appeared cordial as they exchanged greetings, and their interaction soon became a talking point. Their reunion also brought back memories of a similar moment at last year's IIFA press conference.

Kareena and Shahid were in a relationship during the 2000s and shared the screen in films such as Fida, Chup Chup Ke and Jab We Met. Their on-screen chemistry made them popular with audiences, although the couple reportedly parted ways just before Jab We Met was filmed.

Both actors have since moved on with their personal lives. Kareena married Saif Ali Khan, and the couple have two sons. Shahid married Mira Rajput and has a son and a daughter.

Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor's Looks At IIFA 2027

Kareena opted for an all-black ensemble, completing her look with stylish sunglasses. Shahid, meanwhile, looked dapper in a classic white suit.

Several other Bollywood celebrities attended the press conference, including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna, Abhishek Banerjee, Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi.

Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday To Host IIFA 2027

Actor Varun Dhawan will host the IIFA Awards ceremony alongside Ananya Panday. Karan Johar and Manish Paul will also join them.

The event is expected to feature performances by Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Rashmika Mandanna will make her IIFA debut at the upcoming edition and is set to perform live at the ceremony.

ALSO READ: 'If He Was Unwell, He Shouldn't Have Come’: Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal Breaks Silence On Daler Mehndi Row

IIFA Returns To Abu Dhabi For Its Fourth Showcase

According to a press release, the event will mark IIFA's fourth showcase in Abu Dhabi. It is being organised in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral.

The return to Abu Dhabi was announced at the Arabian Travel Market 2026. The announcement included a signing ceremony attended by Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral; Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of the Tourism Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; and IIFA co-founder Andre Timmins.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor reunite?

They reunited at the IIFA 2027 press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, October 22. The former co-stars greeted each other with a warm hug on the red carpet.

What films did Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor star in together?

Kareena and Shahid shared the screen in films such as Fida, Chup Chup Ke, and Jab We Met. Their on-screen chemistry made them popular with audiences.

Who will host the IIFA 2027 Awards ceremony?

Actor Varun Dhawan will host the IIFA Awards ceremony alongside Ananya Panday. Karan Johar and Manish Paul are also set to join them.

Where is the IIFA 2027 event taking place?

The IIFA 2027 event will be held in Abu Dhabi. This marks IIFA's fourth showcase in the city.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Oct 2026 07:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Shahid Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Khan IIFA 2027
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