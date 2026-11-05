Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kareena frantically rushed bleeding Saif to hospital after knife attack.

Saif suffered deep neck cuts, knife fragment near spinal cord.

Children witnessed incident; couple addressed online conspiracy theories.

Saif reflected on event, stressing modern world's security importance.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan recently appeared on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 9, where the couple opened up about their personal and professional lives. During the conversation, Kareena revisited the terrifying knife attack on Saif at their residence in January 2025, sharing details of the night and revealing how she rushed her injured husband to the hospital. Saif also spoke about the severity of his injuries, while the couple addressed the conspiracy theories that surfaced online following the incident.

Kareena Recalls Rushing Saif To Hospital

Kareena opened up about the chaos that unfolded after Saif was attacked. She revealed that she was in her nightwear when she ran out onto the road, desperately trying to find an autorickshaw to take him to the hospital.

“I was in my night T-shirt. Luckily, no one got that on video, Karan. I was screaming on the road, asking people to stop. I was in my nightwear and didn’t have time to put on my pyjamas. I ran on the road. Like nobody knows this. And running like a mad, crazy woman trying to get a rickshaw while he was bleeding…,” Kareena shared.

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She also recalled a frightening moment in the lift when their 9-year-old son, Taimur, asked Saif, “Abba, are you gonna die?” Kareena said, adding, “I looked at Saif in the lift, and I was like, ‘Saif, don’t do this.’ He then gave me a look and said take me to the hospital.”

When Karan asked how he was composed even then, he said, “ “No, I knew I was all right. I mean, I was bleeding… But it was crazy, you know?”

Saif Recalls Severity Of His Injuries

Saif spoke about the extent of his injuries and how the attack could have had a far more devastating outcome. The actor revealed that he had sustained deep cuts on his neck, while a piece of the knife had broken off and remained lodged in his back.

“There were cuts on my neck that were quite deep and long. Like jagged cuts all over here… I felt there was something in my back and there was this chunk of knife that had broken off,” he recalled.

Saif even joked about the knife being of poor quality, saying it may have saved his life. “If it had been a slightly good knife, I would be dead. It was such a bad knife that it broke,” he said.

Kareena recalled the doctors telling them that the injury was just one millimetre away from a critical area.

“The doctor said one millimetre,” Kareena recalled.

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Saif added that the knife had come dangerously close to his spinal cord, affecting the sensation in his leg.

“But it was very close… That person stabbed me 10 times,” he said.

Kareena then revealed that Saif was so severely injured that he could not walk. Doctors had to move his nerves to remove the knife from his spinal cord. “I was completely shattered,” she said.

Kareena further shared that their younger son, Jeh, had witnessed the entire incident and even gave Saif his plastic sword to keep him safe in the future. Jeh considers Saif a kind of Iron Man.

Kareena Reacts To Conspiracy Theories

Saif’s calm and composed appearance after being discharged from the hospital sparked several conspiracy theories online. Kareena reacted to the speculation and described it as “bizarre.”

“But I don’t expect people not to have conspiracy theories,” Saif added.

The couple then revisited the theories circulating online, including one that alleged Kareena herself had stabbed Saif. Reacting to the claim, Kareena said, “I don’t understand this because this means that the police were also in cahoots with us because they ultimately caught the guy,” she said.

The couple also revealed that their driver was not at home because he goes to his house in the evening and that his 9-year-old son took Saif to the hospital with househelp Hari.

Kareena also spoke about the emotional aftermath of the incident, revealing that Saif’s son Ibrahim was deeply distressed when he saw his father after the operation.

“They were there after my operation when I woke up. And Ibrahim was very upset and I don’t normally see him express himself in that way, but he was in tears. He was feeling very angry and wanting to defend. ‘Catch this fellow’ and all these kinds of things,” Saif recalled.

Jeh Witnessed The Incident

Kareena further revealed that their younger son, Jeh, had witnessed the incident. She also shared a touching detail about Jeh, who had given Saif his plastic sword, hoping to keep his father safe in the future. Jeh considers Saif a kind of “Iron Man.”

Saif said he remained calm throughout the ordeal, especially because the children were watching everything unfold. However, he described the night as one of the worst experiences of his life.

Saif Says Security Is Important

Reflecting on the attack, Saif said the incident served as a reminder of the importance of safety and security. He noted that the world has become increasingly unsafe and suggested that people should take security measures seriously.

“The fact is people should be careful. And I am sorry to say that in today’s world, but a little bit of security is probably required because the world has become slightly more unsafe from what it was…,” Saif said.

For the unversed, on the night of January 16, 2025, an intruder entered Saif Ali Khan’s residence and attacked the actor with a knife. Saif sustained an injury to his spine and was hospitalised for several days. He has since recovered completely.