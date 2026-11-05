Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actresses present elegant pastels, classic reds, and sparkling ensembles.

The festive season is here, and Bollywood actresses are giving us plenty of fashion inspiration to celebrate Diwali in style. From dreamy ivory sarees and shimmering golden lehengas to elegant pastel drapes and glamorous traditional ensembles, these divas are embracing festive fashion with outfits that beautifully blend tradition, elegance and contemporary glamour. Whether you prefer subtle sophistication or a little extra sparkle, these celebrity looks offer plenty of inspiration for your festive wardrobe.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Makes A Glamorous Statement In Red And Gold







Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to make ethnic fashion look effortlessly glamorous. The actress looks festive-ready in a beautiful red and golden salwar ensemble that perfectly blends traditional charm with contemporary sophistication. The rich festive colours add a celebratory touch, while the comfortable silhouette makes the outfit look both chic and easy to carry. Kareena's look proves that comfort and glamour can go hand in hand.

Richa Chadha Keeps It Classic In A Statement Yellow Ensemble





Richa Chadha offers inspiration for those who prefer to keep their festive fashion simple, elegant and comfortable. The actress looks beautiful in a statement yellow ensemble, paired with matching jewellery that perfectly complements her traditional appearance. The vibrant shade adds a cheerful festive touch, making her outfit a lovely choice for Diwali celebrations.

Neha Dhupia Serves Elegance In An Ivory-White And Gold Saree





Neha Dhupia proves that a saree never goes out of style. The actress looks stunning in an ivory-white saree featuring beautiful golden hues. Exuding regal charm, her ensemble is a perfect blend of sophistication and festive grandeur. The understated colour palette, complemented by golden detailing, makes this look an ideal choice for those who prefer classic ethnic fashion with a royal touch.

Rasika Dugal Brings The Bling In A Stunning Black Saree





Rasika Dugal gives festive fashion a glamorous twist with her sleek yet stunning black saree featuring shimmering details. The actress proves that black can be just as festive as traditional celebratory colours, especially when paired with a touch of sparkle. Her ensemble beautifully combines contemporary glamour with the timeless appeal of a saree.

Kritika Kamra Shines Bright In A Golden Blingy Lehenga





Kritika Kamra looks radiant in a dazzling golden lehenga that is perfect for the festive season. With its shimmering appeal and celebratory charm, the ensemble makes for a striking festive statement. Her look is ideal for those who love glamorous traditional outfits and want to add a little extra sparkle to their Diwali celebrations.

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Kiara Advani Serves Soft Glam In A Pink And Golden Saree





Kiara Advani offers all the soft-glam inspiration needed this Diwali. The actress looks stunning in a soft pink and golden saree featuring just the right amount of shimmer. The delicate colour palette adds a dreamy and feminine touch, while the subtle sparkle elevates the entire ensemble. Striking the perfect balance between glamour and elegance, Kiara's saree is an ideal pick for anyone looking to make a sophisticated festive appearance.

Lisa Mishra Looks Stunning In An Ivory And Golden Saree







Lisa Mishra embraces timeless elegance in a gorgeous ivory-white and golden saree. Looking nothing less than a dream, her ensemble strikes the perfect balance between grace and festive glamour. The beautiful golden detailing adds just the right amount of shimmer, while the classic drape lends her appearance an effortlessly sophisticated touch.

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Shweta Tripathi Keeps It Elegant In A Pastel Green Saree





Shweta Tripathi brings a refreshing dose of softness to festive fashion in a beautiful pastel green saree. The delicate hue lends her look an effortlessly graceful and charming appeal, while the elegant silhouette keeps things timeless. Moving away from heavier festive colours, Shweta's ensemble celebrates subtle sophistication and understated beauty.

Saiyami Kher Looks Dreamy In A Baby Pink Shimmery Saree





Saiyami Kher serves pure elegance in a gorgeous baby pink pastel saree featuring delicate shimmer throughout. The actress looks stunning as she embraces a soft yet glamorous festive look. The subtle pastel shade adds a dreamy and feminine touch, while the all-over sparkle brings just the right amount of festive glamour.

From timeless sarees and dreamy pastel hues to dazzling lehengas and glamorous traditional ensembles, these Bollywood actresses have certainly raised the style bar this festive season. Each look brings its own unique charm while showcasing how effortlessly traditional Indian fashion can be styled with contemporary elements. After all, Diwali is the perfect occasion to dress up, experiment with personal style and add a little extra sparkle to every celebration.