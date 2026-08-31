Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Meghna Gulzar's Daayra trailer launched, stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena addressed Daayra's box office clash with Kunal's Vibe.

She praised Kunal, confident both films will find success.

Meghna Gulzar, the filmmaker behind critically acclaimed films such as Talvar and Raazi, is back with her latest project, Daayra, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The trailer for the investigative crime thriller was launched today, ahead of its September 2026 release. During the trailer launch, the Daayra team also interacted with the media and answered questions about the film.

When Kareena was asked about Daayra clashing at the box office with her brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe, her warm and witty response won hearts not just offline but online too.

Kareena Kapoor Khan On ‘Daayra’ vs Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Vibe’

Kareena was asked how she felt about her upcoming film facing a box-office clash with Kunal Kemmu’s Vibe. The actress had nothing but praise for her brother-in-law and expressed confidence that both films would perform well.

“I think Kunal is an outstanding actor. One of the best we have in our industry. No one has comic timing like Kunal. It’s something that I feel is a good film… two cinemas, two great films, two wonderful films, and I know that the film is gonna do well. It’s gonna be fun. It’s gonna be comedy, and people are going to witness a new side of Kunal,” Kareena said while rooting for him.



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She then added with a laugh, “Yeah… the gold may come… gold toh mere ghar par hi aayega. So I am very happy ki dono picture chalegi toh… you know, my brother-in-law and me… why not?”

Kareena concluded by saying that she is confident that both films will do “very well” at the box office.

About ‘Daayra’ And ‘Vibe’

Daayra and Vibe, both scheduled to release on September 18, are vastly different in terms of their themes and genres.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Daayra is an investigative crime thriller starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film follows two senior police officers as they investigate a shocking crime that leads to public outrage and divides public opinion.

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Vibe, on the other hand, is an action-adventure film centred on two hapless friends who can barely keep their own lives on track. When they accidentally stumble upon a terrorist plot, they suddenly find themselves tasked with saving the nation despite being completely unprepared for the responsibility.

The film stars Kunal Kemmu, Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Vanshika Dhir, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Yashpal Sharma and Salem Guermat.