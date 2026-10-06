Kareena Kapoor Khan Joins Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’; Reunites With SRK 15 Years After ‘Ra.One’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The grand song will feature Indian and international artists.

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited action thriller 'King' continues to generate buzz with new updates. According to reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to make a special appearance in the film and will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan on screen after 15 years. The two actors were last seen together in 'Ra.One', which released in 2011. Kareena and Shah Rukh have previously shared screen space in films including 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Asoka', and 'Ra.One'. Their reported reunion in 'King' has already sparked excitement among fans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Joins ‘King’

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Kareena will make a special appearance in King and feature alongside Shah Rukh Khan in a special song titled ‘Daddy Cool’. The track is reportedly being composed by Sachin-Jigar and is expected to be one of the major musical highlights of the film.

The song is reportedly being planned on a grand scale, with Kareena expected to shoot with Shah Rukh Khan in South Africa later this month. The actress has reportedly allotted around five days for the shoot.

The special track is expected to have an international touch as well. Reports suggest that the song will feature an Indian artist along with an international artist. However, the names of the artists and singer have not been revealed yet. The makers are reportedly keeping these details under wraps, adding to the anticipation around the song.

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The reported reunion is expected to present Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor in a different avatar. The makers are reportedly planning the song as a visually grand sequence and are working to give the duo a fresh on-screen presentation. A new asset from King is also reportedly expected around Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday on November 2. However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

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When Will Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ Release?

Directed and co-written by Siddharth Anand, King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24. The film features Shah Rukh Khan alongside Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal. The film is backed by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.