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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDoes Kareena Kapoor Agree With 'Cocktail 2 Wahiyat Movie Thi' Claims? Instagram Follow Raises Questions

Does Kareena Kapoor Agree With 'Cocktail 2 Wahiyat Movie Thi' Claims? Instagram Follow Raises Questions

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram follow of a Saif Ali Khan fan page has sparked discussion online after the account shared posts criticising Cocktail 2 and praising the 2012 original.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cocktail 2 release sparks intense comparisons with original film.
  • Kareena Kapoor Khan follows account critical of Cocktail 2.
  • Fan page, also followed by Pataudi, openly slams sequel.
  • Kareena's follow fuels debate, without direct engagement.

As Cocktail 2 arrives in cinemas, the franchise finds itself back in the spotlight nearly 14 years after the original became a major talking point among Bollywood fans. Since Cocktail 2 released on June 19, social media has been flooded with comparisons between the new film and the 2012 original directed by Homi Adajania.

Amid the ongoing debate, attention has now shifted to an unexpected detail involving Kareena Kapoor Khan. Fans recently noticed that the actress follows the Instagram account dedicated to her husband, Saif Ali Khan, which has been sharing content critical of Cocktail 2 while celebrating the original film. Adding another layer to the conversation, the Instagram account of House of Pataudi, the ethnic wear label co-owned by Saif Ali Khan, also follows the same page.

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Fan Page’s Posts On Cocktail 2 Draw Attention

The fan account, which has around 464K followers and joined Instagram in May 2023, recently reposted several reels comparing the two films.

Many of those posts leaned heavily in favour of the original Cocktail. One reel carried the message, “Cocktail 2 could never”, while another featured a critic describing the film as “Cocktail 2 kya wahiyad movie thi”. A separate post praised the 2012 release, stating, “Cocktail 2 is okay but nothing can compete this”, alongside footage from the original movie.

The repeated comparisons quickly caught the attention of film fans already discussing the sequel online.

(Image Source: Instagram/@saifalikhanpataudiworld)
(Image Source: Instagram/@saifalikhanpataudiworld)

Why Kareena Kapoor Became Part Of The Conversation

What intensified the discussion was the discovery that Kareena Kapoor Khan follows the fan page on Instagram. The account has openly shared content criticising Cocktail 2, leading some social media users to speculate whether the actress agrees with the views being circulated.

However, there is no indication that Kareena has directly engaged with any of the reels or posts shared by the account. She has not publicly commented on Cocktail 2 or interacted with the content in question. Yet a simple Instagram follow has become enough to ignite a fresh round of discussion among fans already divided over the two films.

The House of Pataudi Instagram account was also found among the followers of the fan page.

(Image Source: Instagram/@saifalikhanpataudiworld)
(Image Source: Instagram/@saifalikhanpataudiworld)

A closer look also revealed that no other member of the family appears to follow the fan page. Even so, Kareena’s connection to the account was enough to fuel conversation among fans and entertainment followers online.

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When Saif Ali Khan Revealed Ranbir, Imran Turned Down Cocktail

In a conversation with Variety India, Saif Ali Khan talked about the casting process of the original Cocktail. He recalled that Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty had already been cast when the filmmakers were searching for an actor to play the male lead.

According to Saif, one possible reason for the difficulty was that Veronica's character had the most appealing role in the story.

He said, “They had Deepika and Diana, but they couldn’t get a hero to play the part, probably because Veronica’s part is so delicious. I remember some names they asked. I think they had asked Imran Khan and they had asked Ranbir Kapoor. And they had asked a few people, and I said, ‘Okay, cool, I’ll do it’,” Saif said.

“And I think they should all be very thankful I did. That’s my story. Yeah, because I had great fun. I love Homi. And we had a good time doing it,” he added.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Kareena Kapoor Khan being discussed in relation to Cocktail 2?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is being discussed because she follows an Instagram fan account dedicated to her husband, Saif Ali Khan, which has been sharing content critical of Cocktail 2.

What kind of content did the fan account share about Cocktail 2?

The fan account shared reels comparing the two films, often favoring the original. Posts included phrases like

Did Kareena Kapoor Khan comment directly on Cocktail 2?

There is no indication that Kareena Kapoor Khan has directly engaged with or publicly commented on Cocktail 2 or the critical content shared by the fan account.

Who initially turned down the lead role in the original Cocktail?

Saif Ali Khan revealed that Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan were initially asked to play the male lead in the original Cocktail but turned down the role.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kriti Sanon Cocktail Rashmika Mandanna Shahid Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Khan Saif Ali Khan ENtertainment News Cocktail 2
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