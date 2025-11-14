Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kareena Kapoor Drops Rare Kapoor Family Throwback, Calls It 'The Roots, The Legacy'

Kareena Kapoor Drops Rare Kapoor Family Throwback, Calls It ‘The Roots, The Legacy’

Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the 14th of November, took fans on a trip down memory lane as she shared a very old picture from the archives of her big Bollywood family.

By : IANS | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 10:35 PM (IST)
Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the 14th of November, took fans on a trip down memory lane as she shared a very old picture from the archives of her big Bollywood family.

The actress shared a family picture of the Kapoor clan that featured all her family members. Right from her superstar grandfather Raj Kapoor to her star parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, Uncle Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Shashi Kapoor and wife Jennifer Kendal, and Rajiv Kapoor and wife, the picture featured all the senior Kapoor members.

Going by the looks of it, it seems baby Kareena and baby Ridhima Kapoor Sahni (daughter of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor and sister of Ranbir Kapoor) are seated on Raj Kapoor and grandmother Krishna Kapoor’s laps, respectively. A little older, Karisma Kapoor can be seen seated near her grandparents. Kareena captioned the photo as “The roots, the legacy.”

 
 
 
 
 
The picture brought in a wave of nostalgia for fans and was shared as part of a carousel post by Kareena along with other images sharing a sneak peek into her life. The actress shared a collection of “bits and bobs” from her everyday life on social media and offered an intimate peek into her world. The images featured Kareena’s candid selfies, a sweet throwback moment with her sister Karisma Kapoor, heartwarming glimpses with husband Saif Ali Khan, and cherished pictures of her parents.

The first photo shows the actress striking a playful pout in a car, with the caption, “Car selfies hit different.” The next throwback features Kareena twinning with her sister Karisma, accompanied by the text, “I still have that dress.” Another picture shows Saif Ali Khan shirtless, standing on the beach, with the text, “Not complaining about the view.”

In one more picture, Kareena’s mother and veteran actress, Babita Kapoor, is seen applying lipstick, captioned, “Mom’s glam, forever inspired.” Sharing these heartwarming pictures, the actress simply wrote, “Some bits and bobs of my life.”

On the work front, Kareena recently, through a post on her social media account, shared that she had begun shooting for her 68th film and also posted glimpses from her first day on set of her movie Daayra.

She captioned it as, “Day 1 of the 68th film, Daayra, with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi. Send love and blessings (sic).” “Daayra”, touted to be a gripping crime-drama thriller, also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 10:35 PM (IST)
