Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Wahi faced significant fan backlash replacing Karan Singh Grover.

Fans damaged Wahi's car; cast held a clarifying press conference.

Audiences eventually accepted Wahi, noting strong character connections.

Actor Karan Wahi has opened up about the difficult start he had on Dill Mill Gayye after joining the popular television drama in 2009. Wahi entered the show’s second season after Karan Singh Grover, who played the much-loved Dr Armaan Malik, exited. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Wahi recalled how viewers initially refused to accept him and questioned his presence on the show. The actor said the situation became particularly difficult because he and Grover shared the same first name. He also remembered the intense fan rivalry surrounding his pairing with Jennifer Winget, which eventually led to a press conference involving the cast.

Fans Questioned Karan Wahi’s Entry

Wahi said the initial response to his entry was extremely harsh, with fans directly comparing him with Grover. The actor recalled the criticism he faced during his first few months on the show.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Wahi said, "The first three months of Dill Mill Gayye were very hard on me. Log itna bash karne lag gaye the mujhe, saying, 'You think you will take Karan's (Karan Singh Grover) place? Who do you think you are?' Unfortunately, dono ka naam same, and he had left the show. I came to the show. They would almost make me do the same things he would do; I would do it in a boy way, he was the man."

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The actor's situation became even more complicated as audiences continued to associate the character and show with Grover.

Karan Wahi Recalls Car Windshield Incident

The fan rivalry reportedly went beyond social media criticism. Wahi recalled an incident in which Grover's fans came to the set and damaged the windshield of his Accord. "Armaan (Karan Singh Grover) fans ne Accord ka sheesha tod diya tha, set pe aake. Mujhe samaj hi nahi... I was in the zone; why am I so hated on the channel that I am loved at?" he said.

Wahi also explained that the cast eventually had to hold a press conference to make it clear that there was no hostility between them. The actor said his pairing with Jennifer Winget added another layer to the controversy. Winget was dating Grover at the time, and their relationship later led to marriage before the couple eventually divorced.

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Recalling the reaction to his on-screen pairing with Winget, Wahi said, "Log aur bhadak gaye mere pe."*

From Backlash To Acceptance

According to Wahi, the hostility did not last forever. He said the audience's attitude towards him changed within three to five months, although Grover eventually returned to the show. Looking back, Wahi also pointed out how strongly television characters connected with viewers at the time. He said audiences had fewer entertainment options, which made fictional characters feel like a much bigger part of their everyday lives.

"It was not like it is today. Back in the day, television characters were a part of your life because that was your source of entertainment, so you felt more for them. It was a very fun space for us," Wahi said. His recollection offers a glimpse into the intense fan culture surrounding television shows during that period, when actors were often closely identified with the characters they played.

Karan Wahi's experience on Dill Mill Gayye remains a notable example of how strongly television audiences connected with their favourite characters and stars.