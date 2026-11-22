Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Wahi questioned Qazi Touqeer's Bigg Boss 20 persona.

Qazi's fans responded with online abuse and repeated messages.

Wahi then urged fans not to take show seriously.

Karan Wahi has responded to the online criticism he faced after sharing his views on Qazi Touqeer's performance in Bigg Boss 20. Although Karan acknowledges Qazi's entertaining side, his questions about the contestant's repeated reactions and on-screen personality did not sit well with some fans. After facing abusive comments and repeated messages on social media, Karan addressed the criticism through an Instagram story, reminding viewers that it is, after all, a reality show.

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Karan Wahi Calls Out Online Abuse

Karan directly addressed Qazi Touqeer's fanbase in his Instagram story, beginning his message with, "To The Qazi fandom". Questioning their response to his remarks, he wrote, "If asking a question to your favourite can stir you like this".

The actor also expressed disappointment at the way some fans had reacted to his opinion. "Its sad how you react," he stated.

Calling out those who had allegedly targeted him with abusive comments and repeated messages, Karan added, "By abusing and spamming my timeline you are just showing your personality."

He ended his message with a reminder not to take the reality show too seriously, writing, “Grow up. It’s a show”.

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What Karan Wahi Said About Qazi Touqeer’s 'Bigg Boss 20' Gameplay

Karan’s social media response came after he questioned Qazi’s approach to the game on Bigg Boss 20. While recognising the contestant’s ability to entertain viewers, he reportedly raised concerns about his repeated reactions and whether the audience was getting to see his genuine personality inside the house.

His comments prompted criticism from some of Qazi’s supporters, who took to social media to express their displeasure. The online response eventually led Karan to speak out against the abuse and repeated messages.

Qazi Touqeer is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, where his conduct and gameplay have remained part of the show's discussions. Karan’s remarks have added another talking point to the debate surrounding his journey in the house.