Karan Wahi On Breakup With Uditi Singh: ‘I Wanted Marriage, But We Weren’t Compatible Enough’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Wahi discussed his past relationship, breakup with Uditi Singh.

He intended marriage, but they never finalised wedding plans.

Incompatibility, not parental issues, caused their separation.

Uditi's positive remarks were edited from Bigg Boss episodes.

Television actor Karan Wahi has opened up about his past relationship with Bigg Boss 20 contestant Uditi Singh, addressing their breakup, marriage expectations, and the public discussion surrounding their age gap. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Karan explained that he entered the relationship hoping it would eventually lead to marriage, although the couple never finalised wedding plans. He also shared his perspective on why they parted ways, stating that compatibility was the key issue. Reacting to Uditi’s comments on Bigg Boss 20, the actor said some of her positive remarks about him were left out of the episodes.

Karan Wahi On Marriage Plans With Uditi Singh

Karan Wahi has clarified that while he saw marriage as the eventual goal of his relationship with Uditi Singh, reports suggesting that their wedding was imminent were inaccurate. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, the actor explained that the two spent more time together during the COVID-19 lockdown and discussed their future, but never made concrete wedding plans.

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"There was nothing called as that we were about to get married or we've plans of getting married. I think it was the intention to take it to marriage, which I think has been misconstrued as shaadi hone wali thi," the actor clarified. Karan also explained why he was serious about marriage when he began dating Uditi. He said he was in his early thirties and wanted his next relationship to lead to a long-term commitment.

"I was 33-34 when I started dating her. So, I was at an age where I was like, this time when I get into a relationship, this has to materialise into marriage. Otherwise, I don't want a relationship."

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Karan Wahi Reveals Reason Behind Breakup

Addressing why the relationship did not work out, Karan said he believed the two were not compatible enough. He also clarified that, from his perspective, parental involvement was not responsible for their separation. "I think we were not compatible enough. At least that's my truth," he said.

His remarks offer his perspective on the breakup, which has drawn attention following Uditi’s participation in Bigg Boss 20. The actor also addressed the 10-year age gap that has become part of the public discussion around their relationship.

Karan Wahi Reacts To Uditi Singh’s Bigg Boss 20 Remarks

Karan also spoke about how Uditi’s comments on Bigg Boss 20 may have influenced viewers’ understanding of their past relationship. He said the televised episodes did not include everything she had said about him, including positive remarks about the support he offered when she moved to Mumbai.

"Unki kayi baatein edit ho gayi hain, kyunki unhone Live mein kuch aur bola tha. Achi baatein bhi boli thi. Jaise ki how I helped her when she shifted to Bombay, in her career and all," he said. The actor pointed out that Uditi had acknowledged his help with her move to Mumbai and her career. Despite the relationship ending, Karan made it clear that he does not hold any resentment towards her and remains happy for her.

Karan Wahi’s comments shed light on his perspective on the relationship, from his initial hopes of marriage to the compatibility issues that led to their separation. He has also maintained that he holds no grudges against Uditi Singh despite the public attention surrounding their past.