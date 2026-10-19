‘I Saw Blood Spots’: Karan Veer Mehra Recounts Moments After Firing At Tiger Shroff’s Car

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gunmen targeted Tiger Shroff's car, injuring his driver.

Witness Karan Mehra saw blood spots, driver shot.

Police formed teams; recovered motorcycle, detained one suspect.

Tiger Shroff had been at a football match at a club with Aparshakti Khurana, Abhimanyu Dassani, Abhishek Bajaj, Karan Veer Mehra and several others before the firing incident at around 7 pm. Shortly after Tiger was leaving Pushpa Park in Juhu, he was targeted by gunmen. Three men on a motorcycle fired multiple rounds at his car. Karan Veer Mehra’s car was a little behind Tiger’s car. The TV actor has now shared his account of the incident.

‘I Just Saw Blood Spots’

Speaking to NDTV, Karan said his car was trailing Tiger’s when the shots were fired, and that all he saw on arriving at the spot was blood. “My car was right behind, you know, by the time we left the gate, by the time my car reached, I just saw blood spots, and I got to know that Tiger’s driver had been shot,” he told the outlet.

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He said he was relieved that Tiger was unharmed, but was concerned for the driver and wished both of them a quick recovery. “So, I'm just happy that, you know, he’s safe, but my heart goes out to the driver, and I hope he recovers well... There were kids right there, celebrating a birthday party; everybody ran helter-skelter,” he said.

Karan explained that a crowd of people taking photographs blocked his view, so he couldn’t see the attackers.

“My car was a little behind, and there were a lot of people who were taking photographs. We just heard some gunshots and people shouting that somebody had fired because there were also people celebrating with fireworks. So, we thought it was something to do with that,” he added.

‘We Called The Cops, Tiger Had Already Left’

Karan said the police were called once the situation became clear, but Tiger had already left with his driver by then.

“It’s the fans standing outside who started shouting. There were some real gunshots, and it stopped the fireworks. That’s when the security got alerted, and we called up the cops. By that time, Tiger had already left with his driver.”

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He also described the experience as “traumatising”, saying it pained him to watch Tiger and his family go through it.

“I’ve known Tiger the longest, and he’s one of the best people to know and somebody who keeps to his work and is always very respectful to everybody. It’s very sad to see this happen to him, and I know his family also very well. It’s actually traumatising for me also to see Tiger and his family go through this,” he said.

Where The Investigation Stands

Following the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry, while Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger Shroff at his residence.

Police have formed 15 special teams to investigate the case and are examining CCTV footage from the area to trace the attackers. A forensic team has also inspected the scene and collected evidence. Ballistic reports reportedly indicate that the shots were fired from close range.

A suspect has been detained for questioning based on the colour of the clothes he was reportedly wearing. Police have recovered the motorcycle allegedly used in the attack. The attackers reportedly fled towards Andheri railway station, abandoning the bike along the way. The vehicle reportedly bears a Mumbai registration number, and investigators are verifying its details to identify the accused and establish their escape route.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly condemned the attack and urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take strict action against those responsible and ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a Facebook post, they warned that those who failed to comply with their demands or continued working with Salman Khan could face similar consequences.

“Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu take the responsibility in Tiger Shroff firing case. We had called him and tried to explain things to him, but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly,” the Facebook post by Anil Pandit Anmol Bishnoi said in Hindi.

It added, “Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.”

In a viral audio clip, a man claiming to be Lawrence Bishnoi’s younger brother takes responsibility for the attack. He also issues what he calls a final warning to those who have not met their demands or continue to work with Salman Khan.

“I am Anil Pandit, the younger brother of Lawrence Bishnoi. My older brother, Harman Sandhu, and I take responsibility for whatever happened to Tiger Shroff. We tried to reason with him, but he did not understand. If anyone tries to work in the industry without aligning with us, or works with Salman Khan, we will kill them. This is our last warning.”