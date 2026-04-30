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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKaran Kundrra To Marry Tejasswi Prakash Soon? Wedding Rumours Go Viral As They Appear On Laughter Chefs 3

Karan Kundrra To Marry Tejasswi Prakash Soon? Wedding Rumours Go Viral As They Appear On Laughter Chefs 3

A viral video has sparked fresh wedding rumours around Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. Read on to find out what they have to say about it.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Couple met on Bigg Boss, now appear on Laughter Chefs.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are always in the spotlight for their relationship and the rumours around their wedding. Even though the couple has denied wedding rumours several times in the past, a video of them has once again surfaced online that hints at their wedding happening anytime soon.

The viral video is reportedly from the reality TV show Laughter Chefs Season 3, where crew members were seen holding a big banner that read, “Karan aur Teja ko zindagi ki nayi shuruwaat ki dheron shubhkaamnayein.” This quickly caught fans’ attention and went viral.

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As per a report by Free Press Journal, the video was shared by Saas Bahu Aur Saazish and grabbed a lot of attention. Even though the video was later deleted, it still went viral on the internet.

Karan Dismisses Rumours On Secret Marriage

A report by India Forums claimed that Karan and Tejasswi got “secretly married”. They also quoted an insider, who confirmed the news as “true.” However, when Karan was asked about it, he called it all rumours and said, “2-4 mahine se chal raha hai ye, kahi se screenshot nikaal ke kuch kiya hua hai, mere paas aaya tha pehle bhi ye.”

Tejasswi On Wedding Rumours

Tejasswi also spoke about these wedding rumours in an interview with Bombay Times, where she said, “That’s not happening anytime soon.” The couple is all set to appear together on Laughter Chefs Season 3. Talking about working with Karan, she said, “There are a lot of things you explore together professionally. You understand how the other person likes to work. Especially for me, there’s a lot I learn from Karan, as he is my senior. For me, it’s been a learning process.”

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Tejasswi-Karan Love Story

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story has never really been a secret. The two first met on the reality show Bigg Boss, where their chemistry quickly became one of the most talked-about parts of the season. Even after the show ended, it was clear that their bond continued in real life.

Since then, they have often been seen together at events, on vacations, and on social media. Over time, their relationship built a strong fanbase, known as “TejRan”. Karan and Tejasswi have now been together for almost five years, and currently, they are also seen together on Laughter Chefs.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Tejasswi and Karan's relationship begin?

Their love story started on the reality show Bigg Boss, where their chemistry was evident. Their bond continued off-screen, and they have been together for almost five years.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
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Karan Kundrra TEJASSWI PRAKASH Laughter Chefs 3
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