Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Kundrra faced criticism seeking parents' approval before proposal.

He defended involving family, questioning critics' cultural understanding.

Tejasswi supported his decision; couple got engaged in Dubai.

Actor Karan Kundrra recently faced criticism on social media after it was revealed that he sought his parents’ approval before proposing to his long-time girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash. While some social media users mocked him for involving his family in such a personal decision, Karan has now strongly responded to the trolling. In a recent interview, the actor defended his choice and made it clear that seeking advice from family should never be seen as a weakness or lack of independence.

Karan Kundrra Reacts To Criticism

Actor Karan Kundrra has reacted strongly to criticism of his decision to seek his parents’ approval before proposing to his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash. Recently, Karan appeared on Siddharth Kannan’s YouTube channel, where he opened up about his relationship with Tejasswi and addressed the backlash he received online.

Defending his decision, Karan said, “Agar aap parents se nahi puchoge, agar aap apne bhaiyon se nahi puchoge, to kisse puchoge? (If not parents and siblings, who will you even consult)” He stressed that involving family in major life decisions should not be seen negatively. Karan also expressed disappointment over the criticism and said it was unfortunate that some people felt parents should not be included in important choices.

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“Kisi aur ke aane se aap apne parents ke position nahi bhul jaoge (you will not forget your parents if someone enters your life),” Karan said. The actor explained that parents remain an important part of one's life, no matter how old one gets, and seeking their advice does not mean one lacks independence. Taking a dig at trolls, Karan said, “Jo log mereko comment kar rahe hain na ki you should not talk to your parents, bhai kon si duniya mein paida hue ho? Hindustan mein paida hue ho ki kahi Kardashians ke ghar paida hue ho tumlog?”

Karan And Tejasswi’s Love Story

He also clarified that Tejasswi had no issue with him discussing the proposal with his family. According to Karan, most of the criticism came from anonymous social media users. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been dating since 2021 after falling in love during Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15. Fans lovingly call them TejRan.

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Recently, fans saw more of their relationship in the reality show Desi Bling, where their fights and dramatic moments sparked breakup rumours. However, Karan put all speculation to rest with a dreamy proposal in Dubai in the final episode. Karan went down on one knee and presented Tejasswi with a huge diamond ring before proposing in Punjabi. “Tejasswi Prakash, will you marry me?” he asked.

Tejasswi was visibly emotional and said, “I am shivering. My hands are not going to stop.” The couple has not yet announced their wedding date.