Karan Johar Says He Was Not Offended By Dhurandhar’s Politics, Praises Film’s Craft

HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKaran Johar Says He Was Not Offended By Dhurandhar’s Politics, Praises Film’s Craft

Karan Johar shares why Dhurandhar’s political themes did not bother him, praises Aditya Dhar’s filmmaking craft and calls the Ranveer Singh starrer a nuanced cinematic experience.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar continues its impressive theatrical run, staying strong at the box office even after more than 40 days in cinemas. The film has already amassed a staggering ₹1328 crore globally and shows no signs of slowing down. However, alongside its commercial triumph, Dhurandhar has also sparked conversations and criticism around its political undertones, with a section of viewers finding the narrative divisive.

While many in the industry chose to stay silent, Hrithik Roshan earlier voiced that he did not entirely resonate with the film’s politics. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar has weighed in, offering a detailed perspective on why the political discourse did not affect his viewing experience.

Karan Johar On Watching Dhurandhar Without Ideological Filters

Speaking during a discussion shared on the YouTube channel of IIMUN, Karan Johar was asked whether the film’s political stance bothered him. The director-producer made it clear that his focus remained firmly on cinematic craft rather than ideology.

“I unabashedly, unapologetically, and absolutely, outstandingly loved Dhurandhar. I saw all of it with awe because I loved the craft of filmmaker. I loved the storytelling. I loved the way he divided it into chapters. I loved that the gaze was more internal and it wasn’t against, it was for speaking about politics in its own way,” Karan said.

‘Cinema Should Invite Agreement And Disagreement’

Addressing the criticism surrounding the film’s themes, Karan stressed that disagreement is a natural part of cinema and public discourse.

“I actually wasn’t offended by the politics of the film. I know where it was heading. I know some people could agree or disagree and that should be cinema,” he said. He further added, “I was not offended with any ideological issue in the film. I watched it for the craft, for the cinema aspect of it and I absolutely loved it, and I felt like Aditya Dhar has a unique voice and I feel he has emerged as a strong unique voice.”

Reflecting on his overall takeaway, Karan noted, “I walked out feelng it was a nuanced film.”

Admiration For Craft Over Comfort

Drawing parallels with directors known for bold storytelling, Karan explained how Dhurandhar challenged him creatively. He shared that the film made him reflect on his own filmmaking approach, admitting that while he admired the execution, the style was not something he would personally pursue.

“The craft of Dhurandhar is what I went home with and of course, the immensely powerful performances,” he said.

As the film continues to dominate the box office, its sequel Dhurandhar 2 is already on the horizon. The follow-up is scheduled for a March 19 release, where it will face a major box-office clash with Yash-starrer Toxic.

Published at : 20 Jan 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
