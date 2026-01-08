Karan Johar Joins Celebrities In Congratulating Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif On Son Vihaan

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have officially revealed the name of their newborn son, Vihaan, drawing an outpouring of love from fans and members of the film fraternity alike. The couple, who recently welcomed their first child, shared the joyous update on social media, marking a deeply emotional milestone in their lives.

Celebrities Extend Warm Wishes to the New Parents

Soon after the baby’s name was made public, congratulatory messages began pouring in from across the industry. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories to share his happiness for the couple. Reposting their announcement, he wrote, “Congratulations…All love to Vihaan Kaushal." His message reflected the warmth and affection with which the industry has welcomed the newest member of the Kaushal family.

A Proud Grandfather’s Emotional Note

Vicky Kaushal’s father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal, also expressed his gratitude and joy in a heartfelt social media post. Calling the newborn a divine blessing, he wrote, “Shukariya Rab Da…Kal se Bhagwan ka mere parivar pe itna meherban rehne ke liye jitna bhi shukar kar raha hun, unki blessings ke samne kam pad raha hai."

He further added, “God is and has been so kind. Bhagwan ki meherbani aise hi mere bachon pe aur sabse junior Kaushal pe bani rahe. Hum sab bahut khush hain aur bahut blessed hain." Concluding the message, he shared his joy at becoming a grandfather, writing, “So so happy on becoming Dada. May God bless all. Rab Rakha."

Katrina and Vicky Reveal Their Baby Boy’s Name

The couple jointly shared their first glimpse with their son while announcing his name. Posting a photo of themselves holding their baby’s tiny hands, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal revealed they have named him Vihaan Kaushal. Alongside the image, they wrote, “Our Ray of Light Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky Kaushal on Stepping Into Fatherhood

In a recent conversation with GQ India, Vicky Kaushal opened up about embracing fatherhood. Reflecting on the life-changing experience, he said, “Becoming a father this year is my biggest moment of 2025. It is a magical feeling. I always felt that when the time came, I would be very emotional and ecstatic, but it has actually been the most grounding moment that I have ever experienced in my life."

The Announcement That Touched Fans

Earlier, Katrina and Vicky had announced the arrival of their baby boy through a heartfelt Instagram post. The couple wrote, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November 2025." They had previously revealed Katrina’s pregnancy in September 2025, sharing, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

As they begin this new journey as parents, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal continue to receive immense love and blessings for their growing family.