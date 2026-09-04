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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKaran Johar Gives Glowing Review To ‘Mirzapur The Movie’, Calls It A ‘Kadak, Masaledar Ride’

Karan Johar Gives Glowing Review To ‘Mirzapur The Movie’, Calls It A ‘Kadak, Masaledar Ride’

Mirzapur: The Movie is currently running in cinemas, and it has already received a rousing thumbs-up from Karan Johar.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 09:01 PM (IST)

Karan Johar, like many Mirzapur fans, caught Mirzapur The Movie on its opening day and has given the film a glowing review. A fan of the hit OTT series, Karan said he “thoroughly enjoyed” the film. He also added that even those who haven’t watched the series will enjoy the movie.

Karan Johar Reviews ‘Mirzapur The Movie’

Taking to his Instagram Story, Karan Johar wrote, “Mirzapur is a solid, Kadak, masaledar ride!” He went on to praise the film for giving its ensemble of characters enough room to shine while introducing new faces to the franchise.

“I love the series, and I thoroughly enjoyed the film!!!! All the epic characters shine and make way for the new ones with aplomb! Even if you haven’t seen the series, you will love the film!!!” he wrote.


Karan Johar Gives Glowing Review To ‘Mirzapur The Movie’, Calls It A ‘Kadak, Masaledar Ride’

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Along with his review, Karan also shared the trailer of the film.

About ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’

Released today, Mirzapur: The Movie has opened to positive reactions from fans and critics alike. The film, at the time of writing this article, has minted Rs 23.05 crore in gross collections. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan, and follows a story separate from the one told in the OTT series.

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Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film is produced by Excel Entertainment.

In our review of the film, we wrote, “Mirzapur: The Movie doesn’t aim to reinvent the wheel - it simply fits it with armour and drives it straight through a brick wall. It is loud, unapologetic, and immensely entertaining. For fans of the franchise, this isn’t just a movie - it’s a glorious, chaotic homecoming.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Karan Johar's reaction to 'Mirzapur: The Movie'?

Karan Johar thoroughly enjoyed the film, calling it a "masaledar ride".

How has 'Mirzapur: The Movie' been received by audiences and critics?

The film has opened to positive reactions from both fans and critics. It has also performed well at the box office, minting Rs 23.05 crore in gross collections.

Is 'Mirzapur: The Movie' directly connected to the Mirzapur OTT series?

No, the film tells a story separate from the one presented in the OTT series. However, it does feature the ensemble of epic characters from the franchise.

Who are some of the main actors in 'Mirzapur: The Movie'?

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, and Ravi Kishan. It is produced by Excel Entertainment.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 09:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Johar Mirzapur The Movie
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