Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ravie Dubey's brilliant Lakshman depiction also garnered praise.

Following its worldwide theatrical release on Thursday, Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1 has received glowing praise from filmmaker Karan Johar. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the director-producer shared a heartfelt and detailed review of the film, calling its cinematic adaptation "nothing short of a miracle". Johar, whose banner Dharma Productions is handling the film's theatrical distribution across Hindi-speaking circuits, lauded producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, and the star-studded ensemble cast for bringing the timeless epic alive on the big screen with immense conviction.

'Deeply Meditative': Praises For Ranbir, Sai Pallavi And Yash

Heaping high praise on leading man Ranbir Kapoor, Johar called his depiction of Lord Ram the actor's most challenging role to date. "Ranbir… to be able to make a country believe in you as a divine force of goodness and humanity without any bells and whistles… without frills and fancies takes immeasurable talent and you, my dearest friend, are a gifted artist and beyond… you are deeply MEDITATIVE in your portrayal or Shri Ram… your eyes do all the heavy lifting… It's your most challenging role ever, and you have mega succeeded with divine PERFECTION…," he wrote.

Also Read: Ramayana Post-Credit Scene Introduces Lord Hanuman With Diljit And Sukhwinder’s Hanuman Chalisa

Johar also had lavish compliments for Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Goddess Sita, describing her presence as "divine and sublime". Turning his admiration toward Kannada superstar Yash, who portrays the ten-headed demon king Ravana, Johar stated, "Each and every time you appear on screen, you command attention and applause… Mega stardom is just in your DNA!!!!" He added a special nod to the visual execution of the character, highlighting the "applaudable sequence of Ravana and his multiple inner voices" as outstanding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Special Mention For Ravie Dubey

Beyond the central trio, Johar commended television and OTT star Ravie Dubey for his portrayal of Lakshman, writing, "Ravi Dubey is so BRILLIANT as LAXMAN! The depiction of a loyal and loving brother is so heartening and your goodness (both internal and external) moved me and made me smile wide." Concluding his note, Johar urged moviegoers to witness the spectacle in theatres: "Am an inspired filmmaker and a proud Indian cinegoer today… GO WATCH this divine blessing of a film with your families as soon as you can."

Also Read: Ramayana X Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Win Praise, Climax Leaves Viewers Emotional

About 'Ramayana: Part 1'

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and bankrolled jointly by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana: Part 1 features groundbreaking visual effects by DNEG. The mythological magnum opus stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravie Dubey in key roles, setting up an expansive cinematic universe whose second instalment is slated for release in 2028.