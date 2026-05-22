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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesABP Exclusive | Karan Johar Adds 16 Minutes Of New Scenes To Chand Mera Dil At The Eleventh Hour

ABP Exclusive | Karan Johar Adds 16 Minutes Of New Scenes To Chand Mera Dil At The Eleventh Hour

Karan Johar added nearly 16 minutes of new scenes to Chand Mera Dil just days before its worldwide release on May 22.

By : Subhash K Jha | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 22 May 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New scenes added to
  • Filmmakers sought more emotional depth for lead character.
  • Overnight shoots integrated into final cut, rushed censor approval.
  • Film stars Ananya Panday, Lakshya, directed by Vivek Soni.

Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, hit cinemas today, May 22, and has been getting rave reviews from both fans and critics alike. ABP Live exclusively learnt that some scenes were added to the film at the last minute, and the revised version was sent to the censor board ahead of the release. 

16 Minutes Of Footage To Chand Mera Dil 

In a rare move just ahead of a theatrical release, Karan Johar added nearly 16 minutes of fresh footage only days before its release. Although filmmakers often trim scenes before release to ensure tighter storytelling and pacing, adding an entirely new sequence so close to release is highly unusual in mainstream cinema. The newly shot material forms part of an important flashback sequence connected to Ananya Panday’s character in the film.

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The additional scenes were considered important by both producer Karan Johar and director Vivek Soni for Ananya Panday, who felt the narrative needed more emotional depth and background for the female lead. 

New Scenes Shot Overnight 

The team completed the shoot overnight in a rushed schedule before quickly incorporating the footage into the final cut.

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Following this, the revised version of the film had to be resubmitted to the censor board for approval. The certification formalities were reportedly completed only hours before the film’s release, making the process a race against time for the makers.

About Chand Mera Dil

Chand Mera Dil is directed by Vivek Soni and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya in the lead. 

The screenplay has been written by Tushar Paranjape and Vivek Soni, and the dialogues are penned by Akshat Ghildial, Tushar Paranjape, and Vivek Soni. The film’s music is composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music supervision by Azeem Dayani.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Were there any last-minute changes to Chand Mera Dil before its release?

Yes, nearly 16 minutes of fresh footage was added just days before its release. This unusual addition was made to provide more emotional depth and background for Ananya Panday's character.

Why were scenes added to Chand Mera Dil so close to its release?

Producer Karan Johar and director Vivek Soni felt the narrative needed more emotional depth and background for the female lead, Ananya Panday's character.

How quickly were the new scenes for Chand Mera Dil shot and incorporated?

The new scenes were shot overnight in a rushed schedule and quickly incorporated into the final cut. The film was resubmitted to the censor board for approval just hours before its release.

Who are the main stars of Chand Mera Dil?

Chand Mera Dil stars Ananya Panday and Lakshya in the lead roles.

About the author Subhash K Jha

Subhash K Jha is a veteran journalist known for writing extensively on Indian cinema. For more than 40 years, he has been obsessed with Lata Mangeshkar's voice. He has contributed to almost every major publication and is still seeking.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
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Karan Johar Ananya Panday Lakshya ABP Exclusive Chand Mera Dil
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