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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKaran Aujla's Manager Allegedly Assaults NRI Student At Chandigarh Nightclub, Booked Among Five

Karan Aujla's Manager Allegedly Assaults NRI Student At Chandigarh Nightclub, Booked Among Five

Karan Aujla's manager has been booked along with four others after an alleged assault on an NRI student outside a Chandigarh nightclub. Police are investigating the incident using CCTV footage.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 03:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NRI student assaulted outside Chandigarh nightclub; Aujla's manager booked.
  • Dispute turned violent; victim assaulted; alleged firearm claim unconfirmed.
  • Police registered FIR, reviewing CCTV; investigation remains ongoing.

A late-night altercation outside a popular Chandigarh nightclub has escalated into a police investigation, with Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's manager among those named in an FIR. The case relates to the alleged assault of an NRI student in France, who sustained multiple injuries after an argument eportedly turned violent. Police are continuing their investigation and say further action will depend on the evidence collected.

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Karan Aujla's Manager Among Five Named In FIR

Chandigarh Police have registered a case against five people, including Baldeep Singh Sarao, also known as Bali, who is associated with Punjabi singer Karan Aujla as his manager.

The FIR, lodged at Sector 26 Police Station, also names Aniket Gupta and Jagdeep Singh Kang alias Jaggi, while two unidentified individuals have also been booked. Jagdeep Singh Kang has previously been linked to another high-profile criminal case, according to police sources.

How The Incident Unfolded

According to the complaint, Dhruv Trehan, an NRI finance student pursuing higher studies in France, had visited a nightclub in Sector 7 with friends when a dispute broke out between their group and another party.

Investigators said Trehan attempted to defuse the confrontation. Instead, he allegedly became the target of the attack.

The complainant alleged that the accused assaulted him with punches and other objects, leaving him with injuries to his hands and body. During the altercation, one of the accused allegedly identified himself as the son of a judge and reportedly threatened the victim with serious consequences.

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Firearm Allegation And Damage To Vehicles

Police said the situation intensified when two members of the group allegedly retrieved a firearm from their vehicle and brandished it outside the nightclub, creating panic among staff and bystanders.

According to the complaint, the accused then fled the scene in a luxury SUV after allegedly damaging several parked vehicles. Another version of the complaint also alleges that the group attempted to drive towards club staff while leaving.

However, police said the CCTV footage examined so far does not clearly show the alleged display of a firearm. That aspect of the case is being investigated separately.

Medical Examination And Ongoing Investigation

Following the incident, Trehan underwent a medical examination at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16.

Based on the complaint, medical findings and preliminary evidence, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from inside the nightclub and surrounding areas while questioning club staff, bouncers and eyewitnesses to establish the sequence of events and determine the role of each accused.

No Response Yet From Karan Aujla's Team

As of now, neither Karan Aujla nor his management team has issued an official statement regarding the allegations against Baldeep Singh Sarao.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing, and any further action will be based on the evidence gathered during the probe.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the individuals named in the FIR related to the Chandigarh nightclub incident?

The FIR names Baldeep Singh Sarao, also known as Bali and Karan Aujla's manager, along with Aniket Gupta, Jagdeep Singh Kang, and two unidentified individuals. Dhruv Trehan is the alleged victim.

What led to the police investigation at the Chandigarh nightclub?

An altercation outside a nightclub escalated when an NRI student, Dhruv Trehan, was allegedly assaulted after attempting to defuse a dispute. He sustained multiple injuries.

Has Karan Aujla's team responded to the allegations against his manager?

As of now, neither Karan Aujla nor his management team has issued an official statement regarding the allegations against Baldeep Singh Sarao.

Was a firearm involved in the incident?

The complainant alleged that two individuals brandished a firearm from their vehicle. However, police state that CCTV footage examined so far does not clearly show this aspect.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jul 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chandigarh News Karan Aujla Manager Chandigarh Nightclub Assault NRI Student Attack Baldeep Singh Sarao
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