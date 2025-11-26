Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKapil Sharma Reacts To Shooting At His Canada Café: ‘Each Incident Led To A Bigger Opening’

Kapil Sharma Reacts To Shooting At His Canada Café: ‘Each Incident Led To A Bigger Opening’

Kapil Sharma revealed that repeated shootings at his Canadian café, Kap's Café, prompted Canadian authorities to address law and order issues.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 09:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has revealed that the three firing incidents at his Surrey-based café in Canada prompted authorities to take stronger action against such attacks. Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Sharma addressed the repeated shootings targeting Kap’s Café in British Columbia.

Three Firing Incidents Since July

Kap’s Café, which opened in Surrey in July, was first attacked on July 10, followed by two more firing incidents on August 7 and October 16. While no injuries were reported and no group has claimed responsibility, the repeated targeting raised concerns among patrons and locals.

Sharma: Incident Reached Canadian Parliament

Responding to media questions, Sharma said the attacks triggered discussions at higher levels of governance in Canada.

“What I feel is that the rules there and the police perhaps don’t have power to control such incidents. But when our case happened, it went to the federal government and there was a discussion in the Canadian parliament,” he said.

Despite the unsettling episodes, Sharma shared a silver lining. “In fact, after every firing incident, we got a bigger opening at the café. So it is all ok if God is with me,” he added.

Community Reactions and Support

Sharma said many people reached out to him following the attacks, sharing that the spotlight on his café helped draw attention to wider issues.

“I believe whatever God does, we don’t get to know the story behind that… I got calls from a lot of people there who told me that a lot of things were happening, but after the firing at my café, it became news and now steps are being taken to improve the law and order situation,” he noted.

Sharma Feels Safe in India

The 43-year-old actor also emphasised that he has always felt secure in India, particularly in Mumbai.

“I never felt unsafe in Mumbai or in our country. There is no other city like Mumbai,” he said.

 

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 09:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sharma Kap's Cafe
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Examining Request For Sheikh Hasina's Extradition As Bangladesh Ex-PM Gets Death Sentence
India Examining Request For Sheikh Hasina's Extradition As Bangladesh Ex-PM Gets Death Sentence
News
‘No Moral Standing To Speak On Minorities’: India Slams Pak Over Ram Mandir Remarks
‘No Moral Standing To Speak On Minorities’: India Slams Pak Over Ram Mandir Remarks
India
'Ground Reality Doesn't Change...': MEA Reacts To 'Harassment' Of Arunachal Woman By Chinese Airport Officials
'Ground Reality Doesn't Change...': MEA Reacts To 'Harassment' Of Arunachal Woman By Chinese Airport Officials
Cities
GRAP Stage III Curbs Lifted In Delhi-NCR; Stricter Enforcement Of Stage 1 & 2 Measures
GRAP Stage III Curbs Lifted In Delhi-NCR; Stricter Enforcement Of Stage 1 & 2 Measures
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget