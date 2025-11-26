Kapil Sharma Reacts To Shooting At His Canada Café: ‘Each Incident Led To A Bigger Opening’

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma has revealed that the three firing incidents at his Surrey-based café in Canada prompted authorities to take stronger action against such attacks. Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Sharma addressed the repeated shootings targeting Kap’s Café in British Columbia.

Three Firing Incidents Since July

Kap’s Café, which opened in Surrey in July, was first attacked on July 10, followed by two more firing incidents on August 7 and October 16. While no injuries were reported and no group has claimed responsibility, the repeated targeting raised concerns among patrons and locals.

Sharma: Incident Reached Canadian Parliament

Responding to media questions, Sharma said the attacks triggered discussions at higher levels of governance in Canada.

“What I feel is that the rules there and the police perhaps don’t have power to control such incidents. But when our case happened, it went to the federal government and there was a discussion in the Canadian parliament,” he said.

Despite the unsettling episodes, Sharma shared a silver lining. “In fact, after every firing incident, we got a bigger opening at the café. So it is all ok if God is with me,” he added.

Community Reactions and Support

Sharma said many people reached out to him following the attacks, sharing that the spotlight on his café helped draw attention to wider issues.

“I believe whatever God does, we don’t get to know the story behind that… I got calls from a lot of people there who told me that a lot of things were happening, but after the firing at my café, it became news and now steps are being taken to improve the law and order situation,” he noted.

Sharma Feels Safe in India

The 43-year-old actor also emphasised that he has always felt secure in India, particularly in Mumbai.

“I never felt unsafe in Mumbai or in our country. There is no other city like Mumbai,” he said.