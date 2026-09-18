Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kanika Mann took offense at Qazi's "lollipop" remark.

Qazi defended remark, denying double meaning, refused apology.

Social media users criticized Kanika for comment's interpretation.

Bigg Boss 20: The internet has been criticising Kanika Mann after she took offence at Qazi Touqeer asking her, “Lollipop khaegi?” and appeared to interpret the remark as having a double meaning. Qazi, however, defended himself during their confrontation, insisting that there was no such intention behind his comment.

Qazi Touqeer’s ‘Lollipop khaegi’ comment

The issue began when Qazi asked Kanika if she wanted a lollipop. During a conversation in the house, Mahhi Vij asked Qazi to apologise and suggested that he should be more careful with such remarks going forward.

Aasif Khan then asked Kanika to explain the incident to everyone. “Mujhe nahi achcha laga tha [I didn’t like it],” she said, prompting Qazi to ask, “Kya? [What?]”

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Kanika replied, “Isse ye puchna lollipop khaogi? Teen baar suna maine” [Asking me if I would eat a lollipop? He asked me thrice], before Qazi interrupted and said, “Usmein kya hai? Haan, main abhi bhi bolunga [What’s wrong with that? Yes, I would still say it].”

Kanika then told him, “No, it’s not nice, Qazi… It’s not nice….”

Qazi said he did not understand what was wrong with the question. Kanika responded, “Are mereko nahi pata hai… Nahi pucho aise [I don’t know… Just don’t ask like that].”

Qazi subsequently defended his remark, saying it was meant as a joke and asking the housemates not to attach a “double meaning” to it.

“Nahi, galat matlab nahi jaega… jab meri niyat galat nahi hai to… [No, it won’t be taken in the wrong sense… when my intentions are not wrong],” he said, adding that he would not apologise for something he did not intend in that way.

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“Kya kya mudde bana rahe hain ye log… what the hell are you talking about? Jahan mai galat hoon, wahan main galat hoon. Lekin ye kya mudda hai? Galat context me mat lo [These people are making issues out of everything… what the hell are you talking about? If I am wrong, then I am wrong. But what kind of an issue is this? Don’t take it in the wrong context],” Qazi said.

Argument Over ‘Ganji Gudiya’ Remark

The discussion later shifted to another remark involving Qazi. When someone asked, “What is this ganji gudiya guys?”, Love Gill explained that Qazi had allegedly mentioned his testosterone levels being high before making a remark involving “ganji gudiya”. The show muted part of her statement, while her gesture appeared to indicate someone being pulled closer.

ScoutOP also brought up the remark, saying Qazi had mentioned that Bigg Boss would give them a “ganji gudiya” task and had linked it to his comment about having high testosterone levels.

Kanika you lost all respect today!



What a cheap mentality these guys have , clearly Arishfa and Qazi has Father-Daughter bond and hence he say those things in childish way.



Uditi and Arishfa supported Qazi 👏❤️



Cheap Mentality!#QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #BB20 #ArishfaKhan pic.twitter.com/GnEswb2aF2 — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐠 🇮🇳 (@I_Am_His_Fan) September 17, 2026

How Did Social Media Users React?

The incident has sparked strong reactions online, with several social media users accusing Kanika of giving Qazi’s comment a double meaning and criticising her for raising the issue.

One user wrote, “Seriously, Kanika Mann, why are you such a dirty mind and why are you trying to make a double meaning out of it?”

Another commented, “Kanika, you lost all respect today! What a cheap mentality these guys have.”

A third social media user wrote, “Kanika lost her mind! It shows her mentality how cheap is she thinks!!”

“Kanika played so dirty,” read another comment.

Yet another user wrote, “Kanika, you cheap girl, you just lost all the respect.”