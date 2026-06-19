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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKanika Maheshwari Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours: 'We Are Still Married'

Kanika Maheshwari Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours: 'We Are Still Married'

TV actress Kanika Maheshwari has dismissed divorce rumours, clarifying that she is still married to Ankur Ghai and that reports of their separation were inaccurate.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 10:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Their long-distance marriage often leads to incorrect public assumptions.

Television actress Kanika Maheshwari has finally addressed the long-standing rumours surrounding her marriage. Reports had previously suggested that the Diya Aur Baati Hum star had separated from her husband, businessman Ankur Ghai, after more than a decade of marriage. However, the actress has now clarified that the reports were inaccurate and that the couple remains married.

Speaking candidly in a recent interview, Kanika opened up about her personal life and explained the circumstances that may have led to the speculation.

'I Filed For Divorce, But Things Improved'

During an interview with Hotterfly, Kanika revealed that while she did file for divorce in 2024, the process did not ultimately lead to a separation.

She explained that challenges in the relationship had prompted her to take that step, but circumstances later changed for the better. According to the actress, the couple worked through their differences and decided to continue their marriage.

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Kanika expressed surprise over the widespread reports claiming that her divorce had already been finalised. She stated that she had no idea how such information entered the public domain and was disappointed that many had assumed she was divorced.

Long-Distance Marriage Continues To Work

The actress also shed light on her current living arrangements. Kanika lives in Mumbai for work commitments, while her husband is based in Delhi due to his professional responsibilities. She described their relationship as a long-distance marriage, adding that the distance often leads people to draw incorrect conclusions about their personal life.

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Kanika Maheshwari married Ankur Ghai in January 2012, and the couple welcomed their son, Riyansh, in April 2015. Towards the end of 2023, reports surfaced claiming that the actress had become a single mother following an alleged divorce.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the rumors about Kanika Maheshwari's divorce?

The rumors likely arose from her previously filing for divorce and the couple's long-distance living arrangement. Kanika noted that the distance often leads people to draw incorrect conclusions.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 10:47 PM (IST)
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Kanika Maheshwari Ankur Ghai
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