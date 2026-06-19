Kanika Maheshwari Breaks Silence On Divorce Rumours: 'We Are Still Married'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Their long-distance marriage often leads to incorrect public assumptions.

Television actress Kanika Maheshwari has finally addressed the long-standing rumours surrounding her marriage. Reports had previously suggested that the Diya Aur Baati Hum star had separated from her husband, businessman Ankur Ghai, after more than a decade of marriage. However, the actress has now clarified that the reports were inaccurate and that the couple remains married.

Speaking candidly in a recent interview, Kanika opened up about her personal life and explained the circumstances that may have led to the speculation.

'I Filed For Divorce, But Things Improved'

During an interview with Hotterfly, Kanika revealed that while she did file for divorce in 2024, the process did not ultimately lead to a separation.

She explained that challenges in the relationship had prompted her to take that step, but circumstances later changed for the better. According to the actress, the couple worked through their differences and decided to continue their marriage.

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Kanika expressed surprise over the widespread reports claiming that her divorce had already been finalised. She stated that she had no idea how such information entered the public domain and was disappointed that many had assumed she was divorced.

Long-Distance Marriage Continues To Work

The actress also shed light on her current living arrangements. Kanika lives in Mumbai for work commitments, while her husband is based in Delhi due to his professional responsibilities. She described their relationship as a long-distance marriage, adding that the distance often leads people to draw incorrect conclusions about their personal life.

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Kanika Maheshwari married Ankur Ghai in January 2012, and the couple welcomed their son, Riyansh, in April 2015. Towards the end of 2023, reports surfaced claiming that the actress had become a single mother following an alleged divorce.