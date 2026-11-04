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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKanika Kapoor Confirms Separation From Second Husband Gautam Hathiramani After 4 Years, Seeks Privacy

Kanika Kapoor Confirms Separation From Second Husband Gautam Hathiramani After 4 Years, Seeks Privacy

Kanika Kapoor and her second husband Gautam Hathiramani parted ways after four years of marriage.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer Kanika Kapoor announced separation from husband Gautam Hathiramani.
  • She confirmed on Instagram, requesting privacy after four years.
  • Kapoor denied third-person involvement, seeking amicable future interactions.
  • This marks her second divorce, expressing grief and disappointment.

Singer Kanika Kapoor has announced her separation from her husband, businessman Gautam Hathiramani, after four years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in London in 2022. The singer confirmed separation on Instagram and also clarified that no third person was involved in their decision to part ways.

Kanika Kapoor Confirms Separation

Announcing the separation through an Instagram Story, Kanika shared a heartfelt note requesting privacy and respect as the couple begins a new chapter in their lives.

“Dear friends and family; After much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways. I am grateful for the time we shared and wish him well for the future. I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward,” she wrote.


Kanika Kapoor Confirms Separation From Second Husband Gautam Hathiramani After 4 Years, Seeks Privacy

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kanika dismissed speculation that either she or Gautam had found someone else. “I have not found anybody else and to the best of my knowledge, neither has Gautam. For me this is my second time round for a divorce and that brings its own grief and disappointment,” Mumbai Mirror quoted her as saying.

“To say that I did not want to stay in Lagos is not true and it’s so typical – that when a marriage falls apart, the first person to be blamed is the woman – which is unfair,” she added. 

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The singer further emphasised that no third person was involved in their separation. She also expressed her desire to maintain an amicable relationship with Gautam moving forward.

“Only two people in a marriage know what exactly transpires between them. I am in Mumbai right now working on three exciting projects. I have three children that I need to take care of. I hope to keep my future interactions with Gautam amicable as I am not an aggressive person. I think he would wish the same,” she added.

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The outlet further reported that Gautam is devastated by the separation and that he had always been aware of Kanika’s free-spirited nature. 

Kanika Kapoor’s Previous Marriage

Kanika Kapoor was previously married to London-based general practitioner Dr Jaspreet Singh Chandok. The former couple, who share three children, divorced in 2012.

Her friendship with Gautam Hathiramani, which developed over several years, eventually blossomed into love, leading to their marriage in London in 2022. After four years together, the couple has now decided to part ways.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Kanika Kapoor separating from?

Kanika Kapoor is separating from her husband, businessman Gautam Hathiramani. They were married for four years, having tied the knot in London in 2022.

Was a third person involved in their separation?

No, Kanika Kapoor clarified that no third person was involved in their decision to part ways. She also dismissed speculation that either she or Gautam had found someone else.

How did Kanika Kapoor announce her separation?

Kanika Kapoor announced the separation through an Instagram Story. She shared a heartfelt note requesting privacy and respect as they begin a new chapter.

Is this Kanika Kapoor's first marriage?

No, this is Kanika Kapoor's second marriage and divorce. She was previously married to Dr. Jaspreet Singh Chandok, with whom she shares three children.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kanika Kapoor Gautam Hathiramani ENtertainment News
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