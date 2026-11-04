Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer Kanika Kapoor announced separation from husband Gautam Hathiramani.

She confirmed on Instagram, requesting privacy after four years.

Kapoor denied third-person involvement, seeking amicable future interactions.

This marks her second divorce, expressing grief and disappointment.

Singer Kanika Kapoor has announced her separation from her husband, businessman Gautam Hathiramani, after four years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in London in 2022. The singer confirmed separation on Instagram and also clarified that no third person was involved in their decision to part ways.

Kanika Kapoor Confirms Separation

Announcing the separation through an Instagram Story, Kanika shared a heartfelt note requesting privacy and respect as the couple begins a new chapter in their lives.

“Dear friends and family; After much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways. I am grateful for the time we shared and wish him well for the future. I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward,” she wrote.





In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kanika dismissed speculation that either she or Gautam had found someone else. “I have not found anybody else and to the best of my knowledge, neither has Gautam. For me this is my second time round for a divorce and that brings its own grief and disappointment,” Mumbai Mirror quoted her as saying.

“To say that I did not want to stay in Lagos is not true and it’s so typical – that when a marriage falls apart, the first person to be blamed is the woman – which is unfair,” she added.

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The singer further emphasised that no third person was involved in their separation. She also expressed her desire to maintain an amicable relationship with Gautam moving forward.

“Only two people in a marriage know what exactly transpires between them. I am in Mumbai right now working on three exciting projects. I have three children that I need to take care of. I hope to keep my future interactions with Gautam amicable as I am not an aggressive person. I think he would wish the same,” she added.

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The outlet further reported that Gautam is devastated by the separation and that he had always been aware of Kanika’s free-spirited nature.

Kanika Kapoor’s Previous Marriage

Kanika Kapoor was previously married to London-based general practitioner Dr Jaspreet Singh Chandok. The former couple, who share three children, divorced in 2012.

Her friendship with Gautam Hathiramani, which developed over several years, eventually blossomed into love, leading to their marriage in London in 2022. After four years together, the couple has now decided to part ways.