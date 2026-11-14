Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Himachal Police filed FIR over Ranaut's Gandhi family remarks.

Ranaut then questioned Sonia Gandhi about Sarabhai's death.

Ranaut implied Sonia's connection to scientist's mysterious death.

FIR registered under BNS sections 196, 353, and 356.

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has questioned Sonia Gandhi over the death of renowned scientist Vikram Sarabhai, just after Himachal Pradesh Police registered an FIR against her. The FIR was filed over alleged social media remarks concerning the deaths of former prime minsters Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, as well as Sanjay Gandhi. Despite the police action, Ranaut has continued to target the Congress leader through her social media posts.

Since the launch of Sonia Gandhi's autobiographical memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, Ranaut has repeatedly taken aim at the political leader, making a series of remarks about her past.

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Kangana Ranaut Raises Questions About Vikram Sarabhai

On the day news of the FIR against her emerged, Ranaut took to Instagram Stories and questioned Sonia Gandhi. Although she did not name the Congress leader, the accompanying photographs appeared to indicate who her remarks were directed at.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, "You are married into a new country, new background and culture and immediately visit satellite centre."

She followed it with another claim, stating, "Then after 2 years Vikram Sarabhai on a work visit mysteriously dies in his sleep at the age of 52."

Alongside the captions, the actor-politician shared photographs of Sonia Gandhi with Rajiv Gandhi and another showing her with Vikram Sarabhai. Her posts appeared to question the circumstances surrounding the scientist’s death.

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FIR Filed Against Kangana Ranaut In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Police have registered a case against Ranaut over content allegedly shared from her verified social media account on November 10. Shimla Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed the development on Friday.

According to the complaint, the posts contained remarks concerning the deaths of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi. The complainant approached Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Ashok Tewari by email, seeking immediate legal action and a time-bound cyber-forensic investigation.

Police have registered the case under three provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS): Section 196, which deals with promoting enmity between different groups; Section 353, concerning statements that may cause public mischief; and Section 356, which deals with defamation.