Kangana Ranaut has issued a scathing statement after Rakhi Sawant made controversial remarks about her, former Union minister Smriti Irani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a podcast. Rakhi’s derogatory comments about the two women’s political careers and their association with the Prime Minister drew criticism online. She said that she is also “willing to give what these women gave”. When the podcast host asked her to clarify her remarks, Sawant said she was referring only to “respect”.

Kangana Ranaut’s Reply To Rakhi Sawant

After coming across Rakhi’s remarks, Kangana shared a strongly worded statement on her Instagram Story. Without directly naming Rakhi, the actor accused her critics of targeting successful women out of “jealousy”, “envy” and “ego”.

“Not just her, but most unsuccessful and bitter people are quick to character lynch a successful woman to satisfy and justify their jealousy/envy, failures and ego but high time we stop being vulnerable to such frequent, intentional attacks and public character assassination; we must stop feeling humiliated and hurt and stop over-explaining ourselves,” Kangana wrote.

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She added that Rakhi, despite being ready to do everything for success, will never even qualify to get a “sweeper’s job”.

She continued, “So yes, my loves!! Even you are ready to do everything for success, but guess what!! Unfortunately, no one needs anything from you, remember all your favours combined never got you even a sweeper’s job; even that needs some quality and talent so rest assured, favours or no favours, you aren't going anywhere, so sit down, watch my reels and keep crying.”

Kangana has given a befitting reply to sasti attention seeker Rakhi sawant 👀

:"You aren't going anywhere, so sit down, watch my reels and keep crying."#KanganaRanaut #RakhiSawant pic.twitter.com/2sMX46NXbt — Kangana Updates (@KR_Insta2) September 14, 2026

What Did Rakhi Sawant Say?

During the MK Talks, hosted by Mohsin Khan on August 26, Rakhi spoke about Kangana and Smriti while discussing their entry into politics and their connection with PM Modi. At one point, the host reminded Rakhi that she had previously asked PM Modi for a “lotus”. Responding to this, she said, “I’m lotus only, born in mud.”

She subsequently made a series of suggestive remarks involving PM Modi, Kangana and Smriti. Rakhi said, “Why is Modi ji looking here and there? What will he get from Kangana apart from bones? Modi ji, what have these Smriti, Kangana and all these women given you that you made them ministers? So whatever they gave you, I can also give you.”

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When the host asked Rakhi to clarify what she meant, she responded, “What? Love! Big respect!” while making suggestive gestures.

There’s vulgarity. And then there’s THIS. 🤮



Rakhi Sawant has crossed every line with her filthy remarks about @SmritiIrani & @KanganaTeam, coupled with those utterly derogatory gestures.



You can call it “entertainment” all you want. Filth doesn’t become funny just because you… — The Analyzer (News Updates🗞️) (@Indian_Analyzer) September 13, 2026

The host then pointed out that her statement could be interpreted differently. Rakhi maintained that she was referring to “respect” and said, “These people gave respect; I will also give you respect, Modi ji.”