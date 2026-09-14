India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘She Never Got Even A Sweeper’s Job’: Kangana Ranaut’s No-Holds-Barred Reply To Rakhi Sawant’s PM Modi Remark

‘She Never Got Even A Sweeper’s Job’: Kangana Ranaut’s No-Holds-Barred Reply To Rakhi Sawant’s PM Modi Remark

Kangana Ranaut hit back at Rakhi Sawant, saying that despite being willing to “do everything for success”, she would not even qualify for a “sweeper’s job”.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 14 Sep 2026 03:25 PM (IST)

Kangana Ranaut has issued a scathing statement after Rakhi Sawant made controversial remarks about her, former Union minister Smriti Irani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a podcast. Rakhi’s derogatory comments about the two women’s political careers and their association with the Prime Minister drew criticism online. She said that she is also “willing to give what these women gave”. When the podcast host asked her to clarify her remarks, Sawant said she was referring only to “respect”.

Kangana Ranaut’s Reply To Rakhi Sawant

After coming across Rakhi’s remarks, Kangana shared a strongly worded statement on her Instagram Story. Without directly naming Rakhi, the actor accused her critics of targeting successful women out of “jealousy”, “envy” and “ego”.

“Not just her, but most unsuccessful and bitter people are quick to character lynch a successful woman to satisfy and justify their jealousy/envy, failures and ego but high time we stop being vulnerable to such frequent, intentional attacks and public character assassination; we must stop feeling humiliated and hurt and stop over-explaining ourselves,” Kangana wrote.

ALSO READ| Disha Salian Death Case: CBI Registers FIR Following High Court Order

She added that Rakhi, despite being ready to do everything for success, will never even qualify to get a “sweeper’s job”. 

She continued, “So yes, my loves!! Even you are ready to do everything for success, but guess what!! Unfortunately, no one needs anything from you, remember all your favours combined never got you even a sweeper’s job; even that needs some quality and talent so rest assured, favours or no favours, you aren't going anywhere, so sit down, watch my reels and keep crying.”

What Did Rakhi Sawant Say?

During the MK Talks, hosted by Mohsin Khan on August 26, Rakhi spoke about Kangana and Smriti while discussing their entry into politics and their connection with PM Modi. At one point, the host reminded Rakhi that she had previously asked PM Modi for a “lotus”. Responding to this, she said, “I’m lotus only, born in mud.”

She subsequently made a series of suggestive remarks involving PM Modi, Kangana and Smriti. Rakhi said, “Why is Modi ji looking here and there? What will he get from Kangana apart from bones? Modi ji, what have these Smriti, Kangana and all these women given you that you made them ministers? So whatever they gave you, I can also give you.”

ALSO READ| After ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Success, Vishal Chaturvedi To Bring Tulsidas’ Life To Screen With ‘Rambola’

When the host asked Rakhi to clarify what she meant, she responded, “What? Love! Big respect!” while making suggestive gestures.

The host then pointed out that her statement could be interpreted differently. Rakhi maintained that she was referring to “respect” and said, “These people gave respect; I will also give you respect, Modi ji.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversial remarks did Rakhi Sawant make?

Rakhi Sawant made derogatory comments about Kangana Ranaut and Smriti Irani's political careers and their association with PM Modi. She implied she could

How did Kangana Ranaut react to Rakhi Sawant's comments?

Kangana Ranaut issued a scathing statement on Instagram, accusing critics like Rakhi of targeting successful women out of jealousy. She stated Rakhi wouldn't qualify for even a

How did Rakhi Sawant clarify her suggestive remarks?

When asked by the host, Rakhi Sawant clarified that she was referring to

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 14 Sep 2026 03:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rakhi Sawant PM Modi KANGANA RANAUT SMriti Irani
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Who Is Prathama Prasad? Know About The Actor-Dancer Awarded Rs 3 Lakh After Eviction
Who Is Prathama Prasad? Know About The Actor-Dancer Awarded Rs 3 Lakh After Eviction
Celebrities
Qazi Touqeer Calls Arijit Singh 'My Life' On Bigg Boss 20, Recalls His 'India's Michael Jackson' Remark
Qazi Touqeer Calls Arijit Singh 'My Life' On Bigg Boss 20, Recalls His 'India's Michael Jackson' Remark
Celebrities
Jeh Makes Ganesh Idol With Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Pics
Jeh Makes Ganesh Idol With Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Pics
Celebrities
After ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Success, Vishal Chaturvedi To Bring Tulsidas’ Life To Screen With ‘Rambola’
After ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Success, Vishal Chaturvedi To Bring Tulsidas’ Life To Screen With ‘Rambola’
Advertisement

Videos

TMC TURBULENCE: 17 Rebel MPs Could Switch to BJP Before Durga Puja, Bengal Politics Heats Up
GURUGRAM HIT-AND-RUN: Police File FIR After Woman Biker Sia Is Chased and Hit by Car
MORADABAD FIRE: Export Factory Engulfed in Flames, Crores of Goods Destroyed; Workers Evacuated
Yogi Adityanath: UP Lokayukta completes 50 years, CM calls for grand Golden Jubilee celebrations
GURUGRAM ROAD RAGE: Woman Biker Hit Deliberately as Car Driver Flees, CCTV-Like Video Surfaces
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget