HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut Says 2016 Turned Her Life Into A ‘Living Hell’, Hints At Hrithik Roshan Legal Case

Kangana Ranaut joins Instagram’s ‘2026 is the new 2016’ trend, revisiting her career peak, legal battles, and personal turmoil during a defining year.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 02:40 PM (IST)

Actor Kangana Ranaut has tapped into Instagram’s trending theme “2026 is the new 2016” to look back at what she describes as one of the most complex and emotionally charged chapters of her personal and professional life. On Saturday, the actor shared a carousel of throwback photographs from 2016, a year she says brought both career-defining success and deep personal upheaval.

The post quickly drew attention not just for the images but for Kangana’s candid reflection on how dramatically her life shifted during that period.

Kangana Hints at Legal Notice That Changed Everything

Without naming any individual, Kangana’s note appeared to reference the controversial legal notice she received from a “colleague” in early 2016, a move that eventually spiralled into a prolonged public and legal battle. The actor suggested that the incident fractured the film industry and altered her trajectory despite her professional highs at the time.

In her post, Kangana wrote, "Why is everyone missing 2016 suddenly? It was the inevitable ascend of my career trajectory, post back to back blockbusters like Queen and Tanu weds Manu Returns I became the highest paid actress but then in the January of 2016 one of my colleagues sent me that controversial legal notice which shook and divided the industry into insiders and outsiders. Success became poisonous and life became a living hell. Sides were taken and many more legal battles followed."

The carousel featured Kangana with a short haircut, posing confidently in mirror selfies, alongside a still from Rangoon with Shahid Kapoor and a photograph from an inauguration event where she appeared with Arjun Kapoor.

‘Thank God It’s Not 2016’: Kangana Reflects on Healing

Kangana also reflected on how time and distance have helped her gain perspective on the turmoil she once endured. Looking back from the vantage point of 2026, she acknowledged that the emotional weight of that phase no longer defines her present.

She added, "Ten years ago had I known in 2026 I will be eating carbs in all my meals, will be laughing a lot and none of the 2016 drama would mean anything to anyone few years down the line, honestly I would have not been so miserable back then. Thank God it’s not 2016 and we are in 2026."

Background: Kangana-Hrithik Controversy

The public fallout between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan erupted in 2016 after Kangana referred to Hrithik as an “ex” in multiple interviews. Hrithik denied the claims and issued a legal notice demanding an apology, which Kangana refused, stating it was an attempt to silence her. The dispute escalated into years of legal proceedings, cybercrime complaints, and intense media scrutiny.

What’s Next for Kangana Ranaut

Despite past controversies, Kangana continues to remain active in cinema. She has several projects lined up, including Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Queen 2, Tanu Weds Manu 3, and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, all expected to shape the next phase of her career.

Published at : 17 Jan 2026 02:40 PM (IST)
