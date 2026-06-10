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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut’s ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ Impresses Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Gets Tax-Free Push

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ Impresses Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Gets Tax-Free Push

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata will release on June 12 and will be tax-free in Delhi.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviewed Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film.
  • CM declared
  • Gupta praised Kangana Ranaut's parliamentary work and film choices.
  • Film highlights healthcare workers' dedication during the 26/11 attacks.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta watched Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata on Tuesday and gave it a glowing first review. She called the film “shandaar” (magnificent) and was so impressed that she announced her intention to make it tax-free in Delhi.

‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ First Review Out

Following the screening, CM Rekha Gupta described the film as a “great film” and said that the real Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata are the citizens of the country. She urged people to watch the film and announced that the government will make it tax-free in Delhi.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a great film and deals with a very relevant topic. The film highlights that dedication, service, and patriotism are not limited to those in uniform; they exist in every citizen of our country. And when it matters the most, every Indian steps up to help the nation. The real Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata are the citizens of our country,” she said after the screening.

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She further added, “I would urge the public to watch the film. I also announce that the Delhi government will make the film tax-free so that every citizen can watch Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.”

CM Praises Kangana Ranaut

Rekha Gupta also praised Kangana Ranaut for her contributions both in Parliament and on screen. “Kangana Ranaut is a strong voice in Parliament, who continues to work for the betterment of cinema and the people of India. She not only expresses her views in Parliament but also through her films. I sincerely congratulate her for choosing such meaningful stories,” she said.

The screening was attended by several Union ministers, including Annapurna Devi, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Dr Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Pratap Rao Jadhav, Giriraj Singh, and Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, among other dignitaries.

Kangana Ranaut expressed gratitude after the screening. “On behalf of the entire cast and crew of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, I sincerely thank Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta for her kind words and support. She has done commendable work in governance, and the transformation in Delhi under her leadership is evident,” she said.

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She further added, “When I invited her, she immediately agreed, and I will always be grateful. I also thank all the parliamentarians who took time to attend the screening.”

CM Rekha Gupta’s Post

CM Rekha Gupta also shared a post praising the film, along with the pictures from the screening. 

“The renowned actress and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut Ji’s film Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata powerfully portrays the courage, spirit of service, and dedication of doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers who served humanity during the 26/11 terrorist attacks. Kangana Ji’s impactful performance effectively conveys the film’s emotion and message. Such films strengthen the values of service, sensitivity, and duty in society. Heartfelt best wishes to the entire team,” she wrote.

About ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, scheduled for release on June 12, features a star-studded cast including Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan.

The film is written and directed by Manoj Tapadia and produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, in association with Eunoia Films LLP and Floating Rocks Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's initial reaction to 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata'?

CM Rekha Gupta called the film

Why did the Delhi government make 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' tax-free?

The Delhi government made it tax-free so every citizen could watch the film. CM Rekha Gupta said it highlights the dedication, service, and patriotism of the country's citizens.

What specific theme does 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' address?

The film portrays the courage and dedication of doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers during the 26/11 terrorist attacks. It highlights patriotism and service as inherent in every citizen.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
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ENtertainment News KANGANA RANAUT Delhi Cm Rekha Gupta Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
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