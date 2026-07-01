Kangana Ranaut Returns To Lock Upp 2, Set To Conduct Season’s First Elimination

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut joins Lock Upp 2 as a panellist.

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Her bluntness will intensify competition and alter house dynamics.

Lock Upp Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix, with Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh taking over hosting duties. While the new season has received a positive response, many viewers have expressed that they missed Kangana Ranaut, who hosted the inaugural season. Apparently responding to fan demand, the actor is now set to return to the reality show - but in a completely new avatar.

Kangana To Conduct First Elimination

Although Kangana will not return as the host of the show, she will join Lock Upp 2 as a panellist. Taking on the role of the “Voice of the Public”, she will weigh in on contestants’ performances, strategies, decisions and the drama unfolding inside the house. Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will continue as the show’s hosts.

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Her first appearance will be a significant one, as Kangana is set to conduct the season’s first elimination in her new role.

Beyond the eviction, Kangana is expected to bring her trademark bluntness to the show by questioning contestants about their gameplay, strategies and decisions. Her entry is likely to raise the intensity of the competition and change the dynamics inside the house.

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Kangana Ranaut’s Upcoming Film

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. Despite high expectations, the film underperformed at the box office, earning Rs 8.16 crore worldwide, including an India net collection of approximately Rs 6.70 crore and Rs 1.46 crore from overseas markets.

She will next be seen in Queen 2, which has already completed filming - an update she gave through her Instagram account.