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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut Returns To Lock Upp 2, Set To Conduct Season’s First Elimination

Kangana Ranaut Returns To Lock Upp 2, Set To Conduct Season’s First Elimination

Kangana Ranaut, who hosted the first season of Lock Upp, is set to conduct the first elimination in Season 2.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kangana Ranaut joins Lock Upp 2 as a panellist.
  • Serving as
  • Her bluntness will intensify competition and alter house dynamics.

Lock Upp Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix, with Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh taking over hosting duties. While the new season has received a positive response, many viewers have expressed that they missed Kangana Ranaut, who hosted the inaugural season. Apparently responding to fan demand, the actor is now set to return to the reality show - but in a completely new avatar.

Kangana To Conduct First Elimination

Although Kangana will not return as the host of the show, she will join Lock Upp 2 as a panellist. Taking on the role of the “Voice of the Public”, she will weigh in on contestants’ performances, strategies, decisions and the drama unfolding inside the house. Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will continue as the show’s hosts.

ALSO READ| ‘Akanksha Chamola Is Bisexual,’ Claims Shreya Kalra On Lock Upp 2 Amid Her Divorce Buzz From Gaurav Khanna

Her first appearance will be a significant one, as Kangana is set to conduct the season’s first elimination in her new role.

Beyond the eviction, Kangana is expected to bring her trademark bluntness to the show by questioning contestants about their gameplay, strategies and decisions. Her entry is likely to raise the intensity of the competition and change the dynamics inside the house.

ALSO READ| Kangana Ranaut Wraps Queen 2 Shoot, Shares Big Update On Instagram Story

Kangana Ranaut’s Upcoming Film

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. Despite high expectations, the film underperformed at the box office, earning Rs 8.16 crore worldwide, including an India net collection of approximately Rs 6.70 crore and Rs 1.46 crore from overseas markets.

She will next be seen in Queen 2, which has already completed filming - an update she gave through her Instagram account. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the hosts of Lock Upp Season 2?

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are currently hosting Lock Upp Season 2. They will continue in these roles for the show.

What role will Kangana Ranaut have in Lock Upp Season 2?

Kangana Ranaut will return to Lock Upp Season 2 as a panellist, taking on the role of the “Voice of the Public”. She will weigh in on contestants’ performances and strategies.

What will be Kangana Ranaut's first significant task on Lock Upp Season 2?

Kangana Ranaut's first significant task will be to conduct the season's first elimination. She is also expected to question contestants bluntly about their gameplay and decisions.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 10:52 AM (IST)
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