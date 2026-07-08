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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut Reacts To Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary’s Alleged Secret Marriage; Urges Fans To ‘Live A Conservative Life’

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary’s Alleged Secret Marriage; Urges Fans To ‘Live A Conservative Life’

Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the Pune murder case involving Ketan Agarwal and the allegations against his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kangana Ranaut reacted to Siya Goyal's alleged secret marriage.
  • She urged youngsters to live conservative lives avoiding negativity.
  • This follows Goyal and Chaudhary's detention for alleged murder.
  • They reportedly pushed fiancé Ketan Agarwal from a cliff.

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to reports claiming that Siya Goyal allegedly married Chetan Chaudhary despite being engaged to Ketan Agarwal. Sharing her thoughts on social media, the actor-politician urged youngsters to live a “conservative life”, saying it could help them stay away from negativity and even jail. She also encouraged people to channel their energy into constructive pursuits.

Kangana Reacts To Siya, Chetan's Alleged Secret Marriage

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kangana weighed in on the latest developments in the Pune murder case. She wrote, “WhatsApp, Instagram, dating apps, benching, ghosting, double/triple digit body counts, crumbing, seeing, testing, filters, stories, drugs, clubs, all this and much more and still it’s not enough.”

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She further added, “Passion without a goal or a purpose will find many such random self-destructive expressions; that’s why obsession is important, but with your career or some skill.”

Addressing young people, the BJP MP concluded, “To the young and the restless, I want to say that channelise your energies into a constructive path, think with an open mind but live a conservative life; that way you can avoid jail/boredom/negativity depression and many such dooms.”

Kangana Ranaut’s Upcoming Projects

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which earned approximately Rs 8.16 crore worldwide. The film concluded its theatrical run in India with an estimated Rs 6.70 crore net collection, making it a box office failure against its reported Rs 45-60 crore budget.

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The actor recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Queen Forever. However, the project has landed in legal trouble after Phantom Studios, the production house behind Queen, filed a Rs 250 crore lawsuit against JioStar. The matter is expected to be heard by the Bombay High Court soon.

Pune Murder Case

Ketan Agarwal, a Pune-based businessman, met Siya Goyal through a family-arranged match, and the two got engaged in February. The families had reportedly booked a hotel in Udaipur for their wedding, which was scheduled to take place in November.

Goyal and Chaudhary were detained by the police days after they plotted his death. Ketan was allegedly pushed to his death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18. 

Frequently Asked Questions

What advice did Kangana Ranaut give to youngsters?

Kangana Ranaut urged youngsters to live a conservative life.

What is the Pune murder case mentioned in the article about?

The case involves Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly pushed to his death from Lohagad Fort on June 18. His fiancée, Siya Goyal, and Chetan Chaudhary were detained for allegedly plotting his death.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
ENtertainment News KANGANA RANAUT Ketan Agarwal Siya Goyal Chetan Chaudhary
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