Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut questioned Sonia Gandhi's rise to political prominence.

She linked Gandhi family deaths to Sonia Gandhi's political rise.

Ranaut based views on research for her film Emergency.

Ranaut criticized Sonia's influence, citing foreign interests until 2014.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has questioned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s rise to political prominence, linking it to a series of deaths within the Gandhi family. In a strongly worded post on Instagram Stories, Ranaut described the events as involving “way too many coincidences” and referred to Sonia Gandhi as a “mysterious foreign national”.

Ranaut said her views stemmed from the research she carried out on Indian politics and the Gandhi family while working on her 2025 directorial film Emergency. Her remarks came amid wider online discussions around the Nvidia honey trap controversy.

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Kangana Ranaut Questions Sonia Gandhi’s Entry Into Gandhi Family

Opening her Instagram Story by referring to the ongoing controversy, Ranaut wrote, "Everyone is talking about the Nvidia honey trap controversy."

She then recalled her research for Emergency and questioned the circumstances surrounding Sonia Gandhi’s entry into the Gandhi family.

"For Emergency, I did a lot of research on Indian politics and the Gandhi family, and I must confess that one thing I could never wrap my head around is that one mysterious foreign national enters the Gandhi family."

Ranaut went on to mention the deaths of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. She linked these events to the political succession within the family and suggested that Sonia Gandhi eventually emerged as the remaining choice to lead it.

"Indira Gandhi killed, Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, all potential heirs to the throne killed, leaving just one and only sympathy choice for the throne: that one foreign national called Sonia Gandhi."

The actor-turned-politician described the sequence as involving "way too many coincidences", suggesting that the events warranted greater public attention.

(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

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Kangana Ranaut Criticises Sonia Gandhi’s Political Influence

Ranaut also questioned Sonia Gandhi’s political influence over the years, accusing the Congress leader of promoting foreign interests. She used her Instagram post to criticise Sonia Gandhi’s leadership and the political developments that followed the Gandhi family’s succession.

Referring to the 2014 general elections, Ranaut concluded her post by saying Sonia Gandhi continued to head the government for decades "until of course 2014 happened."

The 2014 Lok Sabha elections marked a major change in the country's political landscape. The BJP, led by Narendra Modi, won 282 seats on its own, bringing the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government's 10-year tenure to an end. The Congress was reduced to 44 seats.

Following the BJP's victory, Modi moved from his 13-year tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister to become India's 15th Prime Minister. He took oath on May 26, 2014, succeeding Manmohan Singh.

(With inputs from ANI)