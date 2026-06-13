Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut states insecurity is a personal choice, not consequence.

She credits Deepika Padukone for inspiring discipline early in her career.

Ranaut observes increasing negativity among current industry professionals.

She previously supported Deepika's demand for an eight-hour workday.

As her latest film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata arrives in cinemas, Kangana Ranaut has opened up about competition, insecurity and the importance of learning from others. In a recent conversation with ABP Entertainment Live, the actress-politician credited fellow actor Deepika Padukone for inspiring her during the early stages of her career and talked about why she has never allowed jealousy to dictate her mindset.

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Kangana Speaks Against Insecurity And Jealousy

Sharing her thoughts on the culture of comparison often seen in the entertainment industry, Kangana said she has always viewed insecurity as a personal choice rather than a consequence of success or failure.

Speaking to ABP Entertainment Live, she said, "I get so shocked with people, that they come from such an insecure space. It actually has nothing to do with what you have or don't have. It's just a state of mind," she told Entertainment Live.

According to the actress, emotions such as jealousy and self-doubt may be common, but allowing them to dominate one's thinking can be damaging.

"Insecurity, jealousy, feeling less than others, everybody has these emotions. But allowing them to take over your mind is a choice. I have never agreed with that choice," she said.

Kangana Credits Deepika Padukone For Inspiring Discipline

Speaking about her early days in the film industry, Kangana recalled arriving with little understanding of how the industry functioned and learning by observing those around her.

"When I came from home, I didn't know anything. I was a 15-16-year-old girl from the mountains. Even forming meaningful sentences was a challenge. Whatever I have learnt, I learnt by observing people," she said.

Among those she observed was Deepika Padukone, whom she praised for her disciplined approach to fitness and routine.

"Even when it came to my contemporaries, like Deepika and others, they had an athletic background. I came from a science background. I would see how disciplined they were with exercise and fitness. I always learnt from my contemporaries."

The actress further added, "If you don't acknowledge someone's beauty, talent or qualities, you stop those qualities from coming to you as well. First acknowledge them. Say, 'You are beautiful, you are talented.' Only then can you learn from them."

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‘Today's Generation Has Too Much Negativity’

The actress also expressed concern about what she sees as increasing negativity among younger members of the industry.

Drawing comparisons with earlier decades, Kangana said actors from previous generations often maintained friendships despite professional rivalries.

She said, "People from the 70s, 80s and even the 90s used to be friends. Today, people don't want to talk to each other. Girls don't want to compliment each other. They behave as if the other person shouldn't even exist."

She argued that trying to suppress or ignore another person's achievements ultimately creates a harmful mindset.

Kangana Previously Supported Deepika's Eight-Hour Workday Demand

This is not the first time Kangana has publicly backed Deepika Padukone. During an earlier interaction with ANI, she supported Deepika's reported demand for an eight-hour work schedule.

"When you're new, you're coming up, and you are replaceable. Your place is different. She (Deepika Padukone), being where she is, she's a mother. She's got a family to look after. She's also earned that place where people are going to say, 'Wait a minute, I want her. And it's okay if she comes for eight hours because we'll work around her time."

She further added, "So why not? All the talk about fertility rate, all the talk about marriages collapsing, and all of it, what are we doing? We are putting so much pressure on our women. We are making them work double the amount now with the children," she added.