Kangana Ranaut Pays Emotional Tribute To Sanjay Gupta, Says 'He Was Not Even Unwell'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gupta directed notable films like Kaante and Shootout at Wadala.

Kangana Ranaut has expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta. The director, known for films such as Kaante, Kaabil and Shootout at Wadala, passed away after reportedly suffering a head injury in an accidental fall at his Mumbai residence. His death has left the film industry and fans mourning the loss of a filmmaker known for his distinctive style of storytelling. Remembering him, Kangana shared an emotional note on her Instagram Story, saying that the most disturbing part of the news was that he was not even unwell.

Kangana’s Emotional Tribute

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Story to express her grief over Sanjay Gupta’s demise. Remembering her association with the filmmaker, she described the news as extremely sad and shocking.

In her post, Kangana wrote, “Sanjay Gupta ji's demise has sent shockwaves across the film industry. This is extremely sad and horrific news. I have worked closely with him. What is most unsettling is that he was not even unwell. This is terrible. Om Shanti.”

Her message reflected the shock surrounding the filmmaker’s sudden death, which came as a surprise to many in the industry.

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Sanjay Gupta’s Sudden Demise

Sanjay passed away on October 30 after reportedly suffering a head injury following an accidental fall at his residence in Mumbai. According to media reports citing the police, he is suspected to have slipped and fallen at his Versova home during the night.

His family members were reportedly asleep when the incident took place and discovered him later. He was subsequently taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Versova Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Police statements reported so far have indicated that no foul play was suspected.

Bollywood Celebrities Mourn His Death

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, several members of the film fraternity expressed grief over Sanjay Gupta’s demise. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, actors Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty, along with lyricist Manoj Muntashir, were among those who paid tribute to him on social media.

Actor Ronit Roy was also seen visibly emotional outside the filmmaker’s residence as people from the industry gathered to pay their last respects.

Sanjay Dutt, who shared a close professional association with Gupta, also remembered the filmmaker through an emotional social media tribute. Their collaborations included films such as Aatish: Feel the Fire and Kaante.

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Sanjay Gupta’s Film Career

Sanjay Gupta made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi and Raveena Tandon. Over the years, he became known for his action dramas, crime thrillers and stylised storytelling.

Some of his notable directorial projects include Jung, Kaante, Musafir, Zinda, Shootout at Wadala, Jazbaa, Kaabil and Mumbai Saga. His 2002 film Kaante, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty, remains one of his best-known works.

His sudden demise has left colleagues, friends and admirers in the film industry mourning the loss of a filmmaker whose work spanned several decades.