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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Beyond Tragic... Started From China’: Kangana Ranaut On Flash Floods In Nepal That Killed 175, Left 476 Missing

‘Beyond Tragic... Started From China’: Kangana Ranaut On Flash Floods In Nepal That Killed 175, Left 476 Missing

Nepal floods have wreaked havoc, claiming the lives of 175 people, while 476 foreigners from around 28 countries have been reported missing.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 27 Aug 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nepal flash floods caused 175 deaths; 476 foreigners missing.
  • Disaster triggered by powerful surge in Bhote Koshi River.
  • Rescue operations are ongoing for hundreds still missing.
  • Approximately 130-140 Indian nationals also reported missing.

Flash floods in Nepal have wreaked havoc, with at least 175 people reportedly dead and 476 foreigners from around 28 countries reported missing. The disaster was triggered by a powerful surge along the Bhote Koshi River, according to reports. Rescue and relief efforts are underway in the affected areas. “So far, 175 bodies have been recovered, while many people, both locals and tourists, are still missing. According to the latest available information, 476 people from 28 countries have been reported missing. These figures remain subject to verification as search and rescue operations continue,” ANI quoted a source at the Nepali Embassy as saying.

Kangana Ranaut On Nepal Flash Floods

Amid the devastating floods, actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut expressed concern over the situation and offered prayers for those affected.

ALSO READ| ‘Nepal, You Are Not Alone’: Sonu Sood Extends Help To Flood Victims

She called the situation “beyond tragic” and added that while people were discussing the devastation in Nepal, the scale of the tragedy in China was not receiving enough attention. “Everyone is talking about Nepal, but no one really knows the magnitude of tragedy in China; apparently it started from China.”

Sonu Sood Extends Help

Actor Sonu Sood has also offered assistance to those affected by the floods. Promising support for relief and rebuilding efforts, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Nepal, you are not alone. We are coming with food, shelter, and the strength to help you rebuild.”

ALSO READ| Haryanvi Singer Ankiit Balyann Sang ‘Murder Maar De Sadak Ke Upar’ Hours Before Fatal Shooting: WATCH

Manisha Koirala Sends Prayers

Actor Manisha Koirala, who is from Nepal, also expressed solidarity with those affected by the disaster.

Sharing a message on her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Pray for Nepal. Let us stand together in prayers and support.”

130-140 Indians Missing in Nepal Floods

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday said that around 130 to 140 Indians were reportedly missing following the flash floods in Nepal. However, he clarified that the figures had not yet been independently verified.

“As of now, close to 130 to 140 Indians have gone missing in the floods of Nepal. But these figures are yet to be ascertained. The government is in touch with the MEA, and the MEA has issued three numbers, which are also available on WhatsApp, for the benefit of our people,” Kharge said.

He added that the government was yet to establish the exact number of Karnataka residents affected by the floods, although reports had emerged from Belagavi and Kalaburagi.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have died in the Nepal flash floods?

At least 175 people have been reported dead. Many more, including 476 foreigners from 28 countries, are reported missing as rescue operations continue.

What caused the flash floods in Nepal?

The flash floods in Nepal were triggered by a powerful surge along the Bhote Koshi River, according to reports.

How many Indian nationals are reported missing in Nepal?

Around 130 to 140 Indian nationals are reportedly missing. However, these figures have not yet been independently verified.

Which celebrities have offered support for the Nepal flood victims?

Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, and Manisha Koirala have expressed concern and offered support. Sonu Sood promised aid for food, shelter, and rebuilding efforts.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Aug 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Floods KANGANA RANAUT
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