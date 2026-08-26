India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut Wears Western Outfit For National Award In Viral Video, Kriti Sanon Dons Saree; Internet Calls It 'Hypocrisy'

Kangana Ranaut Wears Western Outfit For National Award In Viral Video, Kriti Sanon Dons Saree; Internet Calls It 'Hypocrisy'

Kangana Ranaut's old National Award video has gone viral after her remarks on Kriti Sanon's outfit in a Raksha Bandhan jewellery ad sparked backlash.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kangana criticized Kriti Sanon's ad outfit, sparking online backlash.
  • Jewelry brand GIVA subsequently removed Kriti Sanon's controversial advertisement.
  • Kangana's old National Award outfit video then resurfaced online.
  • Users accused Kangana of hypocrisy regarding past dressing choices.

Kangana Ranaut's comments on Kriti Sanon's outfit choice in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement have sparked a fresh backlash online, with an old video of the actress receiving her National Award now going viral. The clip shows Kangana accepting the honour in a strapless western outfit, while social media users have compared her look with later National Award appearances by Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Keerthy Suresh an more who were seen wearing sarees.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad Pulled Down After Criticism Over Outfit And Pet Dog Rakhi

Kangana Ranaut's Old National Award Video Goes Viral

The backlash gathered pace after jewellery brand GIVA removed its Raksha Bandhan advertisement this morning, following the controversy surrounding Kangana's remarks and the reaction to Kriti's outfit.

Soon afterwards, an old video from 2015 began circulating on social media. It shows Kangana receiving the National Award from then President Pranab Mukherjee.

The footage drew attention because Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji, Keerthy Suresh and more were later seen wearing sarees while receiving National Awards.

While sharing the clip online, the user wrote, "From Kirti Sanon to south indian actress Keerthy Suresh all were wearing traditional attire (Saree) while receiving National Award. And look at sanatani Kangana Ranaut what was she even wearing while receiving the National Award."

The user added, "I'm not against any dressing sense but Kangana Ranaut should be the last person on this earth to comment someone on dressing sense."

Social Media Users React

The resurfaced video quickly became a talking point, with several users accusing Kangana of hypocrisy over her comments about Kriti's clothing choices.

One user said, "It's all BJP supporters who are criticising it out off narrow mentality."

Another wrote, "Hypocrite Kangana"

A third user commented, "Bro, let's not stoop down to her level."

Another social media reaction read, "Just check the govt when the National Award was given... The outfit represents the regime."

One more user said, "She is from BJP you cannot question her."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Slams Kriti Sanon’s ‘Creepy’ Raksha Bandhan Ad, Asks ‘Why Would You Tie Your Brother Rakhi In Bikini?’

What Did Kangana Ranaut Say About Kriti Sanon?

The viral video surfaced shortly after Kangana criticised Kriti Sanon's choice of clothing in GIVA's Raksha Bandhan advertisement.

In the post, Kangana Ranaut write, It’s is a wonderful time to be a woman, our closets are full of variety of clothes, today’s woman is a global woman, from cocktail dresses to lehnga cholis, jeans to saris, bikins to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/ undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!"

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy recently involved Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut sparked controversy by criticizing Kriti Sanon's outfit choice in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement. She questioned why Kriti would wear a bikini/undergarments for the occasion.

Why did an old video of Kangana Ranaut go viral recently?

An old video of Kangana receiving a National Award in a strapless Western outfit went viral. This led to comparisons with other actresses who wore sarees for the same award, raising hypocrisy allegations.

What did Kangana Ranaut specifically say about Kriti Sanon's outfit?

Kangana asked why Kriti would tie a Rakhi to her brother

What happened to the GIVA Raksha Bandhan advertisement?

The jewellery brand GIVA removed its Raksha Bandhan advertisement. This followed the controversy surrounding Kangana's remarks and the reaction to Kriti's outfit.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Aug 2026 04:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Kriti Sanon National Award Giva KANGANA RANAUT Raksha Bandhan Ad Controversy
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Kangana Ranaut Wears Western Outfit For National Award In Viral Video, Kriti Sanon Dons Saree; Internet Calls It 'Hypocrisy'
Kangana Ranaut Wears Western Outfit For National Award In Viral Video, Kriti Sanon Dons Saree; Internet Calls It 'Hypocrisy'
Celebrities
ABP Exclusive | Rakesh Roshan, Wife Pramila Roshan Rent Out Mumbai Flat For Rs 5 Lakh A Month
ABP Exclusive | Rakesh Roshan, Wife Pramila Roshan Rent Out Mumbai Flat For Rs 5 Lakh A Month
Celebrities
Ananya Panday, Walker Blanco Break Up After Nearly Two Years Of Dating: Report
Ananya Panday, Walker Blanco Break Up After Nearly Two Years Of Dating: Report
Celebrities
Kuku Kohli Last Rites: Aruna Irani Bids Final Goodbye; Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif And Rohit Shetty Pay Tribute
Kuku Kohli Last Rites: Aruna Irani Bids Final Goodbye; Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif And Rohit Shetty Pay Tribute
Advertisement

Videos

UP Politics: SP Announces ₹40,000 Annual Aid for Women
Bihar Politics: Chirag Paswan Meets Protesting Students in Patna
Nepal Flood: Rasuwa Emerges as Worst-Affected District
Delhi News: Rekha Gupta Government Launches Laxmi Scheme, Women to Get ₹2,500 Monthly
Nepal News: Flash Floods Trigger Massive Destruction Across Five Districts, Homes and Vehicles Swept Away
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget