Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana criticized Kriti Sanon's ad outfit, sparking online backlash.

Jewelry brand GIVA subsequently removed Kriti Sanon's controversial advertisement.

Kangana's old National Award outfit video then resurfaced online.

Users accused Kangana of hypocrisy regarding past dressing choices.

Kangana Ranaut's comments on Kriti Sanon's outfit choice in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement have sparked a fresh backlash online, with an old video of the actress receiving her National Award now going viral. The clip shows Kangana accepting the honour in a strapless western outfit, while social media users have compared her look with later National Award appearances by Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Keerthy Suresh an more who were seen wearing sarees.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad Pulled Down After Criticism Over Outfit And Pet Dog Rakhi

Kangana Ranaut's Old National Award Video Goes Viral

The backlash gathered pace after jewellery brand GIVA removed its Raksha Bandhan advertisement this morning, following the controversy surrounding Kangana's remarks and the reaction to Kriti's outfit.

Soon afterwards, an old video from 2015 began circulating on social media. It shows Kangana receiving the National Award from then President Pranab Mukherjee.

The footage drew attention because Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Rani Mukerji, Keerthy Suresh and more were later seen wearing sarees while receiving National Awards.

From Kirti Sanon to south indian actress Keerthy Suresh all were wearing traditional attire (Saree) while receiving National Award.



and look at sanatani Kangana Ranaut what was she even wearing while receiving the National Award.



I'm not against any dressing sense but Kangana… pic.twitter.com/ixHF32s8GH — Amock (@Amockxil2029) August 26, 2026

While sharing the clip online, the user wrote, "From Kirti Sanon to south indian actress Keerthy Suresh all were wearing traditional attire (Saree) while receiving National Award. And look at sanatani Kangana Ranaut what was she even wearing while receiving the National Award."

The user added, "I'm not against any dressing sense but Kangana Ranaut should be the last person on this earth to comment someone on dressing sense."

Social Media Users React

The resurfaced video quickly became a talking point, with several users accusing Kangana of hypocrisy over her comments about Kriti's clothing choices.

One user said, "It's all BJP supporters who are criticising it out off narrow mentality."

Another wrote, "Hypocrite Kangana"

A third user commented, "Bro, let's not stoop down to her level."

Another social media reaction read, "Just check the govt when the National Award was given... The outfit represents the regime."

One more user said, "She is from BJP you cannot question her."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Slams Kriti Sanon’s ‘Creepy’ Raksha Bandhan Ad, Asks ‘Why Would You Tie Your Brother Rakhi In Bikini?’

What Did Kangana Ranaut Say About Kriti Sanon?

The viral video surfaced shortly after Kangana criticised Kriti Sanon's choice of clothing in GIVA's Raksha Bandhan advertisement.

In the post, Kangana Ranaut write, It’s is a wonderful time to be a woman, our closets are full of variety of clothes, today’s woman is a global woman, from cocktail dresses to lehnga cholis, jeans to saris, bikins to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/ undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!"