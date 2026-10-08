Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut moved Delhi HC against obscene AI-generated content.

She seeks removal of sexually explicit, fake posts about her.

Vijay Deverakonda also seeks protection for his personality rights.

Court issued summons, indicates interim orders in both cases.

Kangana Ranaut approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday, seeking the takedown of obscene and objectionable AI-generated material about her circulating online. Justice Vikas Mahajan issued summons to the respondents on her petition, which sought protection of her personality rights, and indicated that the court would pass an interim order.

Kangana Ranaut Moves Delhi HC

Ranaut, who represents Mandi in the Lok Sabha, argued through her lawyer that the content in question includes sexually explicit and pornographic material, fake news, and AI-generated posts that falsely attribute statements to her that she never made.

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Her legal team clarified that the relief sought is limited to the obscene and allegedly fake content. They are not pressing for action against memes or satirical posts about her at this stage, even though some of that material is also objectionable.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Plea

The court also discussed a separate petition filed by Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is likewise seeking protection of his personality rights. His senior advocate told the court that third parties are using the actor’s persona without permission for commercial gain across several platforms, including through the sale of products that trade on traits associated with him.

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The advocate also pointed to instances of AI-generated social media posts, impersonation of the actor, false endorsements, and the use of abusive language.

The court took note of this and issued summons. It added that it would also pass an interim order on this.

Earlier Cases

Several public figures have previously approached the High Court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights. They include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, podcaster Raj Shamani, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and cricketer Abhishek Sharma.

The court has granted interim relief to the public figures in their respective cases.