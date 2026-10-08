India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut Moves Delhi HC Against AI-Generated Pornographic Content, Fake News; Summons Issued

Kangana Ranaut Moves Delhi HC Against AI-Generated Pornographic Content, Fake News; Summons Issued

Kangana Ranaut argued through her lawyer that the content in question includes sexually explicit and pornographic material, fake news, and AI-generated posts falsely attributed to her.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kangana Ranaut moved Delhi HC against obscene AI-generated content.
  • She seeks removal of sexually explicit, fake posts about her.
  • Vijay Deverakonda also seeks protection for his personality rights.
  • Court issued summons, indicates interim orders in both cases.

Kangana Ranaut approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday, seeking the takedown of obscene and objectionable AI-generated material about her circulating online. Justice Vikas Mahajan issued summons to the respondents on her petition, which sought protection of her personality rights, and indicated that the court would pass an interim order.

Kangana Ranaut Moves Delhi HC

Ranaut, who represents Mandi in the Lok Sabha, argued through her lawyer that the content in question includes sexually explicit and pornographic material, fake news, and AI-generated posts that falsely attribute statements to her that she never made.

ALSO READ| ‘Odd Day For This To Happen’: Tanushree Dutta, Who Accused Nana Patekar Of Sexual Harassment, Reacts To His Death

Her legal team clarified that the relief sought is limited to the obscene and allegedly fake content. They are not pressing for action against memes or satirical posts about her at this stage, even though some of that material is also objectionable.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Plea

The court also discussed a separate petition filed by Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is likewise seeking protection of his personality rights. His senior advocate told the court that third parties are using the actor’s persona without permission for commercial gain across several platforms, including through the sale of products that trade on traits associated with him.

ALSO READ|  Nana Patekar Family Tree: Brothers Ashok And Dilip, Estranged Wife Neelkanti And Son Malhar

The advocate also pointed to instances of AI-generated social media posts, impersonation of the actor, false endorsements, and the use of abusive language.

The court took note of this and issued summons. It added that it would also pass an interim order on this. 

Earlier Cases

Several public figures have previously approached the High Court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights. They include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary, podcaster Raj Shamani, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and cricketer Abhishek Sharma.

The court has granted interim relief to the public figures in their respective cases.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Kangana Ranaut seeking from the Delhi High Court?

She is seeking the takedown of obscene and objectionable AI-generated material about her circulating online. This includes sexually explicit content, fake news, and falsely attributed AI-generated statements.

What issues is Vijay Deverakonda facing regarding his personality rights?

Third parties are using his persona for commercial gain without permission, including selling products and making AI-generated social media posts. He also faces impersonation and false endorsements.

What specific types of content is Kangana Ranaut targeting with her petition?

Her petition targets sexually explicit and pornographic material, fake news, and AI-generated posts that falsely attribute statements to her. She is not currently pressing for action against memes or satirical posts.

Have other public figures filed similar petitions in the past?

Yes, several public figures, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan, have previously approached the High Court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights. They were granted interim relief.

Published at : 08 Oct 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Delhi HC ABP Live KANGANA RANAUT
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Nana Patekar Had Mortgaged His Mumbai House To Save N Chandra's 'Ankush'
Nana Patekar Had Mortgaged His Mumbai House To Save N Chandra's 'Ankush'
Celebrities
Nana Patekar Smoked 60 Cigarettes A Day Until 56, THIS Emotional Incident Made Him Quit
Nana Patekar Smoked 60 Cigarettes A Day Until 56, THIS Emotional Incident Made Him Quit
Celebrities
‘Odd Day For This To Happen’: Tanushree Dutta, Who Accused Nana Patekar Of Sexual Harassment During MeToo, Reacts To His Death
‘Odd Day For This To Happen’: Tanushree Dutta, Who Accused Nana Patekar Of Sexual Harassment, Reacts To His Death
Celebrities
Nana Patekar's Death Shocks Bollywood: Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut, Ram Gopal Varma, Mithun Chakraborty And Others Pay Heartfelt Tributes
Nana Patekar's Death Shocks Bollywood: Riteish Deshmukh, Kangana Ranaut, Ram Gopal Varma, Mithun Chakraborty And Others Pay Heartfelt Tributes
Advertisement

Videos

Political Flashpoint: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Delhi Protest Clash, Congress Faces Fresh Questions
Breaking: Srinagar Man Challenges Congress Protesters Over Vote Theft Claims
Breaking News: Delhi Protest Row Escalates as Police File Case Over Alleged Clash
Political Update: INDIA Bloc Plans Fresh Delhi Protest After Opposition Lunch Meet
Political Update: Akhilesh Yadav’s Ayodhya Visit Puts Ram Temple Question in Focus
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget