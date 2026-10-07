Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jaya Bachchan snapped at a reporter during an INDIA bloc protest.

Kangana Ranaut mocked Bachchan's "nahi bataungi" remark during protest.

The incident rekindles their long-standing public feud and past criticism.

Bachchan has often faced scrutiny for her media interactions.

Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan joined the INDIA bloc’s protest against the Election Commission in Delhi on Tuesday, but ended up making headlines for a different reason. When reporters approached her during the protest, she snapped at one of them, and the exchange has now drawn a reaction from BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut Mocks Jaya Bachchan

Kangana shared the video of the incident on her Instagram Story and wrote, “When you sit on a protest in front of the entire world to put your point across, and at the same time someone asks you what exactly you want to say, Jaya Bachchan ji’s response is… ‘Nahi bataungi [I won’t tell you].’” She added two laughing emojis.

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The video shows a journalist trying to get a reaction from Jaya, who pushes the microphone away in irritation. As the reporter urges her to say at least something, she replies sharply, “Nahi bataungi [I won’t tell you.]”





Kangana Previously Called Jaya ‘Spoilt, Privileged’

Jaya’s prickly relationship with the paparazzi and the press is well documented, and she has been seen losing her cool in front of cameras more than once. Nor is this the first time Kangana has weighed in on such a moment.

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Earlier in 2025, a man tried to take a selfie with Bachchan at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, and she objected and pushed him away. At the time, Kangana criticised her “shameful” conduct. She also described Bachchan as a “spoilt” and “privileged” woman.

The friction between the two actresses goes back further still. After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, they traded barbs in public. Kangana, speaking about nepotism and drugs, had described the film industry as a “gutter”. Jaya, without naming her, responded that she was “biting the hand that feeds her”.