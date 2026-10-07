Jaya Bachchan made headlines after she snapped at a reporter during an INDIA bloc protest. When asked for comments, she sharply replied, 'Nahi bataungi' (I won't tell you).
Kangana Ranaut Mocks Jaya Bachchan Over Her Remark During INDIA Bloc Protest: ‘When You’re Asked What You Want To Say’
Kangana Ranaut has once again taken a dig at Jaya Bachchan, this time over her viral “Nahi Bataungi” remark during the INDIA bloc protest.
- Jaya Bachchan snapped at a reporter during an INDIA bloc protest.
- Kangana Ranaut mocked Bachchan's "nahi bataungi" remark during protest.
- The incident rekindles their long-standing public feud and past criticism.
- Bachchan has often faced scrutiny for her media interactions.
Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan joined the INDIA bloc’s protest against the Election Commission in Delhi on Tuesday, but ended up making headlines for a different reason. When reporters approached her during the protest, she snapped at one of them, and the exchange has now drawn a reaction from BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut.
Kangana Ranaut Mocks Jaya Bachchan
Kangana shared the video of the incident on her Instagram Story and wrote, “When you sit on a protest in front of the entire world to put your point across, and at the same time someone asks you what exactly you want to say, Jaya Bachchan ji’s response is… ‘Nahi bataungi [I won’t tell you].’” She added two laughing emojis.
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The video shows a journalist trying to get a reaction from Jaya, who pushes the microphone away in irritation. As the reporter urges her to say at least something, she replies sharply, “Nahi bataungi [I won’t tell you.]”
Kangana Previously Called Jaya ‘Spoilt, Privileged’
Jaya’s prickly relationship with the paparazzi and the press is well documented, and she has been seen losing her cool in front of cameras more than once. Nor is this the first time Kangana has weighed in on such a moment.
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Earlier in 2025, a man tried to take a selfie with Bachchan at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, and she objected and pushed him away. At the time, Kangana criticised her “shameful” conduct. She also described Bachchan as a “spoilt” and “privileged” woman.
The friction between the two actresses goes back further still. After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020, they traded barbs in public. Kangana, speaking about nepotism and drugs, had described the film industry as a “gutter”. Jaya, without naming her, responded that she was “biting the hand that feeds her”.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Jaya Bachchan make headlines during a recent protest?
How did Kangana Ranaut react to Jaya Bachchan's interaction with the reporter?
Kangana Ranaut mocked Jaya Bachchan's response on her Instagram Story. She highlighted Jaya's refusal to speak and added laughing emojis to her post.
Is this the first time Kangana Ranaut has criticized Jaya Bachchan?
No, Kangana has criticized Jaya Bachchan previously. She commented on Jaya's 'shameful' conduct in 2025 (likely a typo, inferring 2020 or earlier) and their friction dates back to 2020 after Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
What is Jaya Bachchan's reputation regarding media interactions?
Jaya Bachchan has a well-documented prickly relationship with the paparazzi and press. She has been observed losing her cool in front of cameras on multiple occasions.