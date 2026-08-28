Raksha Bandhan, the festival celebrating the bond of love, affection and protection between brothers and sisters, is being celebrated across India today. On this special occasion, sisters traditionally tie a rakhi around their brothers’ wrists, and brothers promise to stand by each other. Like many people across the country, Bollywood celebrities also marked the festival with heartfelt wishes, family moments and glimpses of their celebrations on social media. Here’s a look at how your favourite stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan this year.

Kriti Sanon Shares Rakhi Post

Following the controversy surrounding her Raksha Bandhan advertisement for a jewellery brand, Kriti Sanon shared a post on Instagram featuring her celebrations with her sister, Nupur Sanon. In the pictures, the sisters can be seen flaunting their rakhis, although Kriti chose not to reveal her outfit. This comes after she faced criticism for wearing a bralette-style top in the jewellery brand’s Raksha Bandhan advertisement, in which she was seen tying a rakhi to her on-screen brother and pet dog.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Sanon 🦋 (@kritisanon)

Kangana Ranaut Ties Rakhi To Brother

Kangana Ranaut shared several pictures from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations, in which she can be seen tying a rakhi to her brother. Along with the photos, the actor-turned-politician penned a heartfelt note for him. She wrote, “Mere pyaare Bhai, Main Ishwar se prarthna karti hoon ki yeh prem ka bandhan jo maine tumhare haath pe bandha hai yeh sada tumhari Raksha kare, tum hamare Mata Pita ki seva karo, kul ki garima badhao, patni ka sada kalyan karo, santan ki hamesha raksha karo, aur sada jeevan se santusht raho. [My dear brother, I pray to God that this bond of love that I have tied around your wrist always protects you. May you serve our parents, uphold the dignity of our family, always ensure the well-being of your wife, protect your children, and remain content and fulfilled throughout your life.]”

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In the next few lines, she added, “Mere pyaare Bhai main sada tumhein swasth aur samriddh dekhu, mere liye tum mere mata pita ki he chavi ho tumhara prem aur sanrakshan mujhe sada mile. Sab bahen bhaiyon ko iss ati Priye parv ki bahut shubhkamnaen. Rakshabandhan ki hardik shubhkamnaein. [My dear brother, may I always see you healthy and prosperous. To me, you are the reflection of our parents, and may I always receive your love and protection. My heartfelt wishes to all brothers and sisters on this beautiful festival. Wishing everyone a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.]”

Mere pyaare Bhai

Main Ishwar se prarthna karti hoon ki yeh prem ka bandhan jo maine tumhare haath pe bandha hai yeh sada tumhari Raksha kare, tum hamare Mata Pita ki seva karo, kul ki garima badhao, patni ka sada kalyan karo, santan ki hamesha raksha karo, aur sada jeevan se… pic.twitter.com/aBOHGNwIyp — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 28, 2026

Preity Zinta Shares Pictures With ‘Partners In Crime’

Preity Zinta marked Raksha Bandhan by sharing pictures with her “partners in crime” on social media. Wishing her fans and her siblings on the occasion, she wrote on X, “Happy Raksha Bandhan to all of you who celebrate it today, and to both my partners in crime, happiness & all things in between. Love you to the moon & back. Ting.”

She ended the post with the hashtag “Blessed Family”.

Happy Raksha Bandhan to all of you who celebrate it today, and to both my partners in crime, happiness & all things in between. Love you to the moon & back 💕💕Ting ! #Blessed #Family pic.twitter.com/QneiY2NBEm — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 28, 2026

Akshay Kumar Wishes Sister On Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar also celebrated the festival by sharing a picture with his sister. Alongside the photo, the actor penned a sweet note about the special bond shared between siblings. He wrote, “A bond that has teasing, love, and support in every difficulty. Raksha Bandhan wishes to every brother-sister.”

रिश्ता वो, जिसमें नोकझोंक भी है, प्यार भी है और हर मुश्किल में साथ भी। हर भाई-बहन को रक्षाबंधन की शुभकामनाएं ♥️ pic.twitter.com/6fgip2Y4ly — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 28, 2026

Genelia Deshmukh Shares Fun Rakhi Celebration Video

Genelia Deshmukh gave fans a glimpse of her playful Raksha Bandhan celebrations by sharing a video on Instagram. In the clip, she can be seen tying a rakhi to her brother Nigel D’Souza. The celebrations take a fun turn when he touches her feet and attempts to give her a Rakhi gift. Genelia tries to avoid accepting it, but eventually loses the playful battle, which she described as being “hands down”.

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“The Annual Fight. The elder sister has to always be the one gifting and pampering, it cannot be the other way around - It’s not allowed. But this time Nigu Pigu took the help of the chota gang and I lost hands down,” she wrote on Instagram.

She added, “Happy Raksha Bandhan Nigu Pigu. I will always always have your back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Suniel Shetty Shares Throwback Childhood Picture

Suniel Shetty marked Raksha Bandhan by sharing an unseen childhood picture featuring himself and his sisters. Looking back at their bond over the years, the actor penned an emotional note alongside the throwback photo.

“Some bonds don’t change. Only the photographs do. From this little world of ours to everything life has given us since ... my sisters have always been a piece of home I carry with me. Happy Raksha Bandhan. Always your brother. ALWAYS,” he wrote, ending the post with a heart emoji.