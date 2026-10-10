Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut endorsed Kamal Haasan's reply to Elon Musk.

Musk questioned Starlink entry; Haasan defended India's policy decisions.

Haasan stressed national security, affordability, and regulatory fairness.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the growing debate over Elon Musk’s criticism of India’s Starlink licensing process. She has praised Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan for his response to the billionaire. Reacting to Haasan’s post on X on Friday, October 9, Kangana endorsed his argument that no billionaire, Indian or American, should dictate a country’s policies

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Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Kamal Haasan's Reply To Elon Musk

Kangana Ranaut took to X on Friday, October 9, to praise Kamal Haasan’s response to Elon Musk. Reacting to the actor-politician’s remarks, she wrote, “Ouch!! That must hurt @elonmusk. No billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy - Indian or American. Well said and well explained. Sharp, on point and sarcastic (sic).”

Ouch!! That must hurt @elonmusk No billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy- Indian or American. Well said and well explained. Sharp, on point and sarcastic 👏👌 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 9, 2026

Her post came after Haasan challenged Musk’s criticism of the regulatory hurdles facing Starlink in India.

What Did Kamal Haasan Say About Elon Musk?

The exchange followed Musk’s allegations that powerful business interests were obstructing Starlink’s entry into India to protect their market dominance. The SpaceX chief also questioned whether Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani was the “real boss of India”.

Responding to Musk, Haasan stressed that India’s policies must be determined by its people rather than wealthy individuals or foreign interests.

“India is a democracy, not a colony. We welcome the world, but we, the Indian people, will decide our own future,” he wrote on X.

The actor-politician also backed competition in satellite internet services, arguing that providers should offer practical and affordable connectivity, particularly to people living in remote areas. He warned that expensive subscriptions and equipment could put the technology beyond the reach of ordinary households.

Kamal Haasan Raises National Security And Affordability Concerns

Haasan maintained that India must balance competition with national security, describing telecommunications networks and spectrum as strategic infrastructure rather than purely commercial assets.

Mr. Musk, yes, no billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy - Indian or American. India must welcome competition in satellite internet, from Indian and global providers, whoever offers the most practical and affordable last-mile solution for those in remote regions. In countries with lower per-capita incomes, satellite internet must be affordable too. High subscription fees and equipment costs risk putting it beyond the reach of ordinary households. Connectivity must bridge the digital divide, not create a new one. India knows our networks and spectrum are strategic infrastructure, not merely commercial assets. India’s national security safeguards are non-negotiable. Every country makes choices based on its own interests. Those in the West cannot preach free markets while practicing protectionism at home. USA imposed 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs to protect its domestic industry, just as India takes measures to protect its own domestic manufacturers. Both India and the US have restricted Huawei over security concerns. One cannot demand a level playing field from others only when it suits its own agenda. Indians will internally debate, question and address our strengths and shortcomings as a democratic country. Take BharatNet, India’s programme to bring broadband to village-level local bodies. We will question why, as the CAG’s 2026 audit report found, the programme is struggling to meet its original objectives. Why were only 33.2% of service-ready Gram Panchayats operational, despite ₹39,888 crore being spent? At the same time, we know to appreciate our telecom sector and regulations, which has made internet data among the world’s most affordable, bringing millions online. India is a democracy, not a colony. We welcome the world, but we, the Indian people, will decide our own future - not Western vested interests, their double standards or any billionaire - Indian or American. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 9, 2026

He also challenged what he described as Western double standards on free-market competition, citing the United States’ 100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and security-related restrictions on Huawei as examples of countries protecting their domestic interests.

“One cannot demand a level playing field from others only when it suits its own agenda,” he said.

Haasan also turned attention to India’s own telecommunications infrastructure, questioning the progress of the BharatNet rural broadband programme. Citing the Comptroller and Auditor General’s 2026 audit, he pointed to findings that only 33.2% of service-ready Gram Panchayats were operational despite expenditure of Rs 39,888 crore.

At the same time, he acknowledged the role of India’s telecom sector and regulatory framework in making internet data affordable and connecting millions of people.

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Why Is Elon Musk Questioning Starlink’s India Entry?

Musk’s comments centre on the regulatory clearances Starlink needs before it can begin commercial satellite internet services in India. He has argued that the company has spent years complying with government requirements and questioned why approval remains pending.

India’s Ministry of Communications has rejected allegations that the licensing framework is discriminatory. It has said satellite communication providers, including Starlink, Jio Satcom and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, must complete security assessments and obtain the necessary spectrum-related approvals before launching commercial services.