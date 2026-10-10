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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'That Must Hurt': Kangana Ranaut Backs Kamal Haasan's Reply To Elon Musk Over Starlink India Row

'That Must Hurt': Kangana Ranaut Backs Kamal Haasan's Reply To Elon Musk Over Starlink India Row

Kangana Ranaut has praised Kamal Haasan’s response to Elon Musk over Starlink’s India entry. She has backed his remarks on national sovereignty and policy.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 07:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kangana Ranaut endorsed Kamal Haasan's reply to Elon Musk.
  • Musk questioned Starlink entry; Haasan defended India's policy decisions.
  • Haasan stressed national security, affordability, and regulatory fairness.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has weighed in on the growing debate over Elon Musk’s criticism of India’s Starlink licensing process. She has praised Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan for his response to the billionaire. Reacting to Haasan’s post on X on Friday, October 9, Kangana endorsed his argument that no billionaire, Indian or American, should dictate a country’s policies

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Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Kamal Haasan's Reply To Elon Musk

Kangana Ranaut took to X on Friday, October 9, to praise Kamal Haasan’s response to Elon Musk. Reacting to the actor-politician’s remarks, she wrote, “Ouch!! That must hurt @elonmusk. No billionaire should dictate a nation’s policy - Indian or American. Well said and well explained. Sharp, on point and sarcastic (sic).”

Her post came after Haasan challenged Musk’s criticism of the regulatory hurdles facing Starlink in India.

What Did Kamal Haasan Say About Elon Musk?

The exchange followed Musk’s allegations that powerful business interests were obstructing Starlink’s entry into India to protect their market dominance. The SpaceX chief also questioned whether Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani was the “real boss of India”.

Responding to Musk, Haasan stressed that India’s policies must be determined by its people rather than wealthy individuals or foreign interests.

“India is a democracy, not a colony. We welcome the world, but we, the Indian people, will decide our own future,” he wrote on X.

The actor-politician also backed competition in satellite internet services, arguing that providers should offer practical and affordable connectivity, particularly to people living in remote areas. He warned that expensive subscriptions and equipment could put the technology beyond the reach of ordinary households.

Kamal Haasan Raises National Security And Affordability Concerns

Haasan maintained that India must balance competition with national security, describing telecommunications networks and spectrum as strategic infrastructure rather than purely commercial assets.

He also challenged what he described as Western double standards on free-market competition, citing the United States’ 100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and security-related restrictions on Huawei as examples of countries protecting their domestic interests.

“One cannot demand a level playing field from others only when it suits its own agenda,” he said.

Haasan also turned attention to India’s own telecommunications infrastructure, questioning the progress of the BharatNet rural broadband programme. Citing the Comptroller and Auditor General’s 2026 audit, he pointed to findings that only 33.2% of service-ready Gram Panchayats were operational despite expenditure of Rs 39,888 crore.

At the same time, he acknowledged the role of India’s telecom sector and regulatory framework in making internet data affordable and connecting millions of people.

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Why Is Elon Musk Questioning Starlink’s India Entry?

Musk’s comments centre on the regulatory clearances Starlink needs before it can begin commercial satellite internet services in India. He has argued that the company has spent years complying with government requirements and questioned why approval remains pending.

India’s Ministry of Communications has rejected allegations that the licensing framework is discriminatory. It has said satellite communication providers, including Starlink, Jio Satcom and Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, must complete security assessments and obtain the necessary spectrum-related approvals before launching commercial services.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kangana Ranaut praise Kamal Haasan?

Kangana Ranaut praised Kamal Haasan for his response to Elon Musk. She endorsed his argument that no billionaire, Indian or American, should dictate a country's policies.

What was Kamal Haasan's main message to Elon Musk?

Kamal Haasan stressed that India is a democracy where its people, not wealthy individuals or foreign interests, determine its policies. He asserted India's right to decide its own future.

Why is Elon Musk questioning Starlink's entry into India?

Elon Musk claims powerful business interests are obstructing Starlink's entry to protect their market dominance. He also questions why approval is still pending after years of compliance.

What concerns did Kamal Haasan raise about satellite internet services?

Haasan emphasized balancing competition with national security, viewing telecommunications and spectrum as strategic assets. He also called for practical and affordable connectivity for remote areas.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 07:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Elon Musk Kamal Haasan Starlink KANGANA RANAUT
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