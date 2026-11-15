Kamal Haasan's Savage Reply To Critics Questioning Shruti's Film Career Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shruti Haasan recalled father's unique defense for her film career.

Kamal defended her choice, calling cinema her safe family.

Kamal's dedication inspired Shruti, influencing her makeup interest.

Actor Shruti Haasan has recalled how her father, Kamal Haasan, responded when someone questioned his decision to let her enter the film industry. During a conversation with her paternal cousin and actor Suhasini Maniratnam, Shruti shared the response that stayed with her over the years. She also spoke about the challenges faced by daughters of actors who choose to pursue careers in cinema, a path that was once less common in Southern film industries. The conversation, shared by Galatta, also saw Shruti discuss her father's influence on her career, his dedication to acting and her own interest in makeup.

Kamal Haasan's Reply On Shruti Haasan Joining Films

In a conversation shared by Galatta, Shruti Haasan and her cousin Suhasini Maniratnam discussed several personal and professional subjects. During the interaction, Suhasini asked Shruti to respond to a series of questions with sharp comebacks.

When asked why she chose acting instead of pursuing another profession, Shruti said she simply wanted to become an actor and followed that ambition. She also pointed out that daughters of prominent film personalities entering the industry were relatively uncommon.

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Recalling an incident involving her father, Shruti revealed that someone had questioned Kamal Haasan about allowing her to work in films. His response, she said, offered a different perspective on the issue.

“I wanted to do it; I did it. That’s all. As you know, there’s you (Suhasini), me, Rekha ma’am; there are very few of us who are daughters of cinema. I remember someone asking Appa (father), how did you allow Shruti to enter the film industry? So he said, how do you let your daughter be married into an unknown family in an arranged marriage? This is our family. My daughter will be very happy here. So, that to me, always stayed in my mind. How Appa elevates this world of cinema.”

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Shruti Haasan Calls Kamal Haasan Her Inspiration

Shruti also spoke about the influence her father has had on her, both as a parent and as an artist. She said his approach to work continues to inspire her, particularly his attention to detail, precision, and commitment.

The actor also shared an amusing memory about her interest in makeup, revealing that she would often borrow products from her parents. According to Shruti, her younger sister Akshara Haasan has inherited their mother Sarika's lack of interest in makeup.

“[Akshara ]has no interest in makeup; she has taken after Amma (mother). One day Appa asked me, do you really like makeup? I said, you really shouldn’t be asking me that. You wear makeup in films like Dasavathaaram; you don’t talk to me about it. He said, " Okay, and let it be. I always say my love for makeup came from him,” said Shruti.

Shruti Haasan's Upcoming Films

Shruti was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie in 2025. She also appeared in the special song Hellallallo in Buchi Babu Sana's upcoming Telugu film Peddi, featuring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.

The actor has two projects lined up across languages. These include Train in Tamil and Aakasamlo Oka Tara in Telugu. Shruti's conversation offered a glimpse into her relationship with Kamal Haasan and the encouragement she received while choosing acting as a career. His response to the criticism remains a memory she continues to value.