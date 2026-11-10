Kamal Haasan's Production House Calls Out Fake Casting Calls, Warns Of Legal Action

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Other film productions also reported similar fake announcements.

Actor Kamal Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), has issued a warning against fraudulent casting calls being circulated in its name. The production banner has clarified that it has not appointed any casting agents for its films and cautioned people against falling prey to fake audition offers shared through emails, messages and social media platforms.

The production house has also warned that strict legal action will be taken against individuals or agencies found misusing its name without authorisation to mislead aspiring actors.

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RKFI Issues Warning Against Fake Audition Offers

The warning comes a day after reports emerged about the commencement of shooting for Kamal Haasan's upcoming film 'Sandiyar'. The production house shared an official poster on its X (formerly Twitter) account on November 9, urging people to remain cautious about fraudulent casting announcements.

In its statement, RKFI made it clear that it had not appointed any casting agents for any of its films. It also advised aspiring actors not to trust unsolicited emails, messages or social media posts claiming to offer audition opportunities on behalf of the production banner.

The company further stated that legal action would be initiated against any individual or organisation found using the Raaj Kamal Films International name without permission.

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Production House Had Issued Similar Warnings Earlier

This is not the first time RKFI has addressed the issue of fake casting calls. The production house had issued similar warnings twice last year, clarifying that no casting process was underway for its projects and cautioning people against fraudulent offers.

Fake audition announcements have increasingly become a concern for filmmakers and production houses, with aspiring actors often being targeted through misleading advertisements and unofficial casting communications.

Other Film Productions Have Also Flagged Fake Casting Calls

The problem is not limited to Kamal Haasan's production banner. Several other prominent film productions have also warned people against fake audition announcements circulating in the names of their projects.

In September this year, the makers of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's film 'L370' issued a similar clarification. Director Jude Anthany Joseph took to social media to alert people about fake audition posters, messages and phone calls being circulated in the film's name. He clarified that no auditions or casting announcements had been made for the project.

Earlier, the makers of director Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' had also cautioned aspiring actors against fraudulent casting calls. The film's production company, Vyjayanthi Movies, clarified that it had not authorised any third-party agency, company, individual or casting representative to conduct auditions or casting activities on its behalf.