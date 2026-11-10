ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKamal Haasan's Production House Calls Out Fake Casting Calls, Warns Of Legal Action

Kamal Haasan's Production House Calls Out Fake Casting Calls, Warns Of Legal Action

Kamal Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, has warned aspiring actors against fake casting calls and threatened legal action against those misusing its name.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 10:01 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Other film productions also reported similar fake announcements.

Actor Kamal Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), has issued a warning against fraudulent casting calls being circulated in its name. The production banner has clarified that it has not appointed any casting agents for its films and cautioned people against falling prey to fake audition offers shared through emails, messages and social media platforms.

The production house has also warned that strict legal action will be taken against individuals or agencies found misusing its name without authorisation to mislead aspiring actors.

ALSO READ | Pawan Kalyan's Ex-Wife Anna Konidala Deactivates Instagram After 13-Year Marriage Ends

RKFI Issues Warning Against Fake Audition Offers

The warning comes a day after reports emerged about the commencement of shooting for Kamal Haasan's upcoming film 'Sandiyar'. The production house shared an official poster on its X (formerly Twitter) account on November 9, urging people to remain cautious about fraudulent casting announcements.

In its statement, RKFI made it clear that it had not appointed any casting agents for any of its films. It also advised aspiring actors not to trust unsolicited emails, messages or social media posts claiming to offer audition opportunities on behalf of the production banner.

The company further stated that legal action would be initiated against any individual or organisation found using the Raaj Kamal Films International name without permission.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Police Issues Security Advisory To Bollywood Actors, Urges Them To Avoid Crowds

Production House Had Issued Similar Warnings Earlier

This is not the first time RKFI has addressed the issue of fake casting calls. The production house had issued similar warnings twice last year, clarifying that no casting process was underway for its projects and cautioning people against fraudulent offers.

Fake audition announcements have increasingly become a concern for filmmakers and production houses, with aspiring actors often being targeted through misleading advertisements and unofficial casting communications.

Other Film Productions Have Also Flagged Fake Casting Calls

The problem is not limited to Kamal Haasan's production banner. Several other prominent film productions have also warned people against fake audition announcements circulating in the names of their projects.

In September this year, the makers of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's film 'L370' issued a similar clarification. Director Jude Anthany Joseph took to social media to alert people about fake audition posters, messages and phone calls being circulated in the film's name. He clarified that no auditions or casting announcements had been made for the project.

Earlier, the makers of director Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' had also cautioned aspiring actors against fraudulent casting calls. The film's production company, Vyjayanthi Movies, clarified that it had not authorised any third-party agency, company, individual or casting representative to conduct auditions or casting activities on its behalf.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Raaj Kamal Films International issued similar warnings before?

No, this is not the first instance. RKFI had issued similar warnings twice last year, clarifying that no casting process was underway for its projects at those times.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 10 Nov 2026 10:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kamal Haasan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'Dhurandhar' Craze Goes Beyond Cinemas, Ranveer Singh's Hamza Dialogue Features On Diwali Crackers
'Dhurandhar' Craze Goes Beyond Cinemas, Ranveer Singh's Hamza Dialogue Features On Diwali Crackers
Celebrities
James Gunn And Peter Safran To Step Down As DC Studios Chiefs, Jeremy Latcham To Take Charge
James Gunn And Peter Safran To Step Down As DC Studios Chiefs, Jeremy Latcham To Take Charge
Celebrities
Keralam CM VD Satheesan, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran Mourn Cinematographer Shaji Kumar's Death
Keralam CM VD Satheesan, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran Mourn Cinematographer Shaji Kumar's Death
Celebrities
Kangana Ranaut Questions Sonia Gandhi’s Rise To Power, Links Gandhi Family Deaths To Arrival Of ‘Foreign National’
Kangana Ranaut Questions Sonia Gandhi’s Rise To Power, Links Family Deaths To Arrival Of ‘Foreign National’
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra UCC Row: Asaduddin Owaisi Calls Proposed Code a Hindu Civil Code, Questions Survey Today
Maharashtra News: Political Battle Erupts Over Gokul Chairman Election as Congress Challenges Mahayuti
Political News: Rahul Gandhi Challenges PM Modi to Debate Over 'Ideological Naxalism' Remark
Fire Alert: Massive Blazes Hit Ghaziabad, Panchkula, Damoh and Basti, Property Worth Lakhs Destroyed
Sonia Gandhi Book Launch: 'Belongings: A Journey of Love' Reveals Untold Gandhi Family Stories
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget