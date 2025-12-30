Kamal Haasan Mourns Mohanlal’s Mother Shanthakumari’s Death, Calls Him ‘Brother’

The Malayalam film industry continues to mourn the loss of Shanthakumari, mother of legendary actor Mohanlal, who passed away at the age of 90 on Tuesday afternoon. As tributes poured in from across the country, Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan shared an emotional condolence message, offering strength and solidarity to his close friend during this difficult time.

Kamal Haasan’s Emotional Message for Mohanlal

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kamal Haasan addressed Mohanlal as his “brother” and reflected on the irreplaceable nature of losing a parent. In his message, Kamal acknowledged that while friends can offer support, the pain of such a loss is deeply personal.

He wrote, “Brother @MohanLal only you can console your self. Friends will stand by you as always. No amount of comforting can compensate a loss like this. Take care we all love you.”

#WATCH | Ernakulum, Kerala | People gather outside actor Mohanlal's residence in Kochi after the demise of his mother Shantakumari Amma pic.twitter.com/MTh5wKArPq — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2025

The message struck a chord with fans of both actors, highlighting the long-standing bond and mutual respect shared by two of Indian cinema’s most celebrated performers.

Shanthakumari’s Passing Leaves Industry in Mourning

Shanthakumari breathed her last at the family residence in Elamakkara, Kochi, on Tuesday afternoon. Family sources confirmed that her death was due to age-related ailments. She had been undergoing treatment for multiple health issues for several years.

At the time of her passing, Mohanlal was reportedly in Kochi but not present at home. His father, Viswanathan Nair, a former senior government official, had passed away earlier.

Visuals from outside the actor’s residence showed a steady stream of well-wishers, fans, and film personalities arriving to pay their respects.

Tributes Pour in From Film Fraternity and Leaders

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty, a close friend of Mohanlal, was among the first to visit the residence and offer condolences in person. Political leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, also expressed their grief over the loss.

While Mohanlal and his family have not yet released an official statement on social media, messages of condolence and support continue to flood online platforms from fans and colleagues alike.

Shanthakumari had celebrated her 90th birthday earlier this year on August 10 in Kochi. Her final rites are scheduled to be held on December 31.