Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKamal Haasan Mourns Mohanlal’s Mother Shanthakumari’s Death, Calls Him ‘Brother’

Kamal Haasan Mourns Mohanlal’s Mother Shanthakumari’s Death, Calls Him ‘Brother’

Kamal Haasan pens an emotional condolence note for Mohanlal after the death of his mother Shanthakumari at 90. Film fraternity and leaders pay respects.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 08:07 PM (IST)

The Malayalam film industry continues to mourn the loss of Shanthakumari, mother of legendary actor Mohanlal, who passed away at the age of 90 on Tuesday afternoon. As tributes poured in from across the country, Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan shared an emotional condolence message, offering strength and solidarity to his close friend during this difficult time.

Kamal Haasan’s Emotional Message for Mohanlal

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kamal Haasan addressed Mohanlal as his “brother” and reflected on the irreplaceable nature of losing a parent. In his message, Kamal acknowledged that while friends can offer support, the pain of such a loss is deeply personal.

He wrote, “Brother @MohanLal only you can console your self. Friends will stand by you as always. No amount of comforting can compensate a loss like this. Take care we all love you.”

 

The message struck a chord with fans of both actors, highlighting the long-standing bond and mutual respect shared by two of Indian cinema’s most celebrated performers.

 

Shanthakumari’s Passing Leaves Industry in Mourning

Shanthakumari breathed her last at the family residence in Elamakkara, Kochi, on Tuesday afternoon. Family sources confirmed that her death was due to age-related ailments. She had been undergoing treatment for multiple health issues for several years.

At the time of her passing, Mohanlal was reportedly in Kochi but not present at home. His father, Viswanathan Nair, a former senior government official, had passed away earlier.

Visuals from outside the actor’s residence showed a steady stream of well-wishers, fans, and film personalities arriving to pay their respects.

Tributes Pour in From Film Fraternity and Leaders

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty, a close friend of Mohanlal, was among the first to visit the residence and offer condolences in person. Political leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, also expressed their grief over the loss.

While Mohanlal and his family have not yet released an official statement on social media, messages of condolence and support continue to flood online platforms from fans and colleagues alike.

Shanthakumari had celebrated her 90th birthday earlier this year on August 10 in Kochi. Her final rites are scheduled to be held on December 31.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 08:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kamal Haasan Mohanlal Mother Death Shanthakumari Death Mammootty Visits Mohanlal Mohanlal Family
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
World
Another Hindu Youth Killed In Bangladesh, Shot By Muslim Friend
Another Hindu Youth Killed In Bangladesh, Shot By Muslim Friend
India
'In Heat Of Moment, Confusion': Dehradun Cop Maintains No Racial Motive In Tripura Student Death
'In Heat Of Moment, Confusion': Dehradun Cop Maintains No Racial Motive In Tripura Student Death
India
‘Freedom Of Expression’: India Hits Back At China's Criticism Against Galwan Film
‘Freedom Of Expression’: India Hits Back At China's Criticism Against Galwan Film
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions
Angel Chakma Murder: CM Dhami Assures Justice, Announces Compensation
Breaking News: Sambhal Cemetery Land Survey Begins Amid Alleged Illegal Encroachment
Breaking: Almora Bus Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand, 7 Dead in Bhikiyasain Area
Breaking News: Political Heat in Bengal as Amit Shah Meets Party Workers and Legislators
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget