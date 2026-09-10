Salman Khan has filed a petition seeking a stay on the release of the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The Delhi High Court heard the matter today, September 10, and directed the filmmakers to file a written response within two weeks.

Film Yet To Receive CBFC Certification

During the hearing, the makers told the court that Kala Hiran has not yet received a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and is therefore not currently in a condition to be released.

Salman Khan’s lawyer, however, argued that a CBFC certificate is not required for a film to be released on OTT platforms. The court also included the proposed OTT release in its order. Salman’s lawyer said, “They (the makers) themselves are saying that it is going to be released in September. Suppose the movie releases, it will cause immense harm to me.”

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The court then directed the filmmaker’s counsel that the film will not be released until he returns with a response on the release date of the film on Monday.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for September 30.

‘Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy’ Controversy

The controversy began in June after the first look and trailer of Kala Hiran were released. According to Amit, Salman sent him a legal notice asking him not to continue with the movie. Amit tore up the notice on video and said that the actor was free to approach the court.

Salman Khan later moved the Delhi High Court, arguing that the film is reportedly based on the blackbuck poaching case involving him and that its release would violate an earlier High Court order protecting his personality rights.

In his petition, Khan said that the poster released on May 29 made a “clear and obvious reference” to him. The petition stated, “The appearance of the character shown in the poster bears a striking resemblance to the plaintiff (Salman Khan), and he is clearly shown wearing a bracelet that is also worn by Salman Khan. Therefore, the poster and the film are clearly spreading a false narrative, misleading the public, and appear to be completely contrary to the actual facts and records.”

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Salman Khan had faced trial in connection with the blackbuck poaching case and was acquitted. The legal proceedings in the case continued for more than two decades.

In his petition, Khan also pointed out that although a Rajasthan court had acquitted him of the charges under the Arms Act, the character depicted in the film’s poster is shown holding a gun, which he alleged was defamatory.